Brau Union AG acquires interest in traditional company Ammersin

Provided the Federal Competition Authority gives its approval, the Brau Union AG holding company will purchase a majority interest (70%) in Rudolf Ammersin GesmbH.

Linz (OTS) - The family business with its about 100 employees, and whose sixth generation of managers is waiting in the wings, is particularly well known as a wholesaler of beverage brands and speciality beers.

Rudolf Ammersin GesmbH will continue to operate separately from Brau Union Österreich as an independent drinks wholesaler on the Austrian market, and will continue to be managed by the existing Ammersin leadership team. One extra member will be appointed to the board alongside existing members.

The investment in Rudolf Ammersin GesmbH will not mean any changes for the business policies of Brau Union Österreich and Rudolf Ammersin GesmbH. Brau Union Österreich will continue to work in close partnership with all drinks retailers in the market.

Ammersin: A 120-year-old passion for beverages!

Since its inception in 1897, Rudolf Ammersin GesmbH has been providing Austria’s restaurant owners and the local retail trade with the best domestic and international products. The long‑established company headquartered in Brunn am Gebirge is today run by Sigrid Wiegand, representing the fifth generation of owner-operators. Strong values centred on quality, partnership and sustainability provide the motivation for these ambassadors of good taste in their ongoing quest to find new and exciting products. This results in innovation born of tradition – for all customers. In 2017, Ammersin celebrated its 120th anniversary. With a range of some 7,500 carefully selected items, Ammersin is in a strong position as an importer of beverages including (sparkling) wines, spirits and (craft) beers as well as ciders and non-alcoholic beverages.

