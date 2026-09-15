Großer Erfolg: Vier eAwards für das AIT

Wien (OTS) -

WISPER, BioCapture, ReUseTex und die KI-Landkarte: Das AIT hat mit vier Projekten und Partnern aus Industrie und Verwaltung den eAward 2026 gewonnen. Damit war das AIT in vier von fünf Kategorien erfolgreich.

„Die vier Auszeichnungen zeigen die hohe Qualität und Anwendungsrelevanz unserer Forschung. Sie reichen von digitalen Technologien und Künstlicher Intelligenz bis hin zu Lösungen für Sicherheit und Kreislaufwirtschaft. Entscheidend ist für uns, wissenschaftliche Erkenntnisse gemeinsam mit unseren Partnern aus Wirtschaft und öffentlicher Hand in die Anwendung zu bringen. Genau darin liegt eine zentrale Stärke des AIT als Forschungs- und Technologieorganisation“, sagt Andreas Kugi, AIT Scientific Director.

eAward in der Kategorie 1 „Bildung und Soziales“: WISPER – Wiener Spracherfahrung

Gemeinsam mit der Stadt Wien – Kindergärten hat das AIT mit WISPER den eAward in der Kategorie „Bildung und Soziales“ gewonnen. WISPER (Wiener Spracherfahrung) ist eine KI-basierte Sprachförderlösung für Drei- bis Sechsjährige im Kindergarten, die von den Stadt Wien – Kindergärten in Kooperation mit dem AIT entwickelt worden ist. Ein kindgerecht gestaltetes Telefon (User Experience) ermöglicht Kindern mit nicht deutscher Muttersprache, spielerisch Deutsch zu lernen. Mithilfe von WISPER können die Kinder in ihrem eigenen Tempo eine Geschichte entwickeln. WISPER versteht jede Sprache, antwortet aber stets auf Deutsch. Bei der Entwicklung waren von Anfang an Sprachförderkräfte der Stadt Wien eingebunden (User Centered Design). Die Lösung entlastet die Sprachförderkräfte und ergänzt gezielt ihre Arbeit. Und das Wichtigste: Die Kinder lieben es. Zur Belohnung erhalten die Kinder ein Bild der Geschichte aus dem im Telefon integrierten Drucker. In Wien haben 26.000 Kinder im Kindergarten Sprachförderbedarf (von insgesamt 88.000 Kindern)

eAward in der Kategorie 2 „Services und Prozesse“: BioCapture

Gemeinsam mit dem Bundeskriminalamt (BK) im Bundesministerium für Inneres (BMI) hat das AIT mit BioCapture den eAward 2026 in der Kategorie „Services und Prozesse“ erhalten. Die im Rahmen des KIRAS-Sicherheitsforschungsprogramms entwickelte Technologie ermöglicht die sichere, kontaktlose Fingerabdruckidentifikation über handelsübliche Smartphones und unterstützt Polizeikräfte bei einer raschen Identitätsfeststellung direkt vor Ort. Der verantwortungsvolle Entwicklungsansatz verbindet hohe Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Leistungsfähigkeit mit strengen Anforderungen an Datenschutz, Datensicherheit, Ethik und Rechtsstaatlichkeit. Die Lösung wird derzeit österreichweit eingeführt und wurde auf Einladung der Vereinten Nationen im Rahmen der UN Counter Terrorism Week 2026 am Hauptsitz der Vereinten Nationen in New York als österreichisches Best-Practice-Beispiel präsentiert.

eAward in der Kategorie 4 „Nachhaltigkeit“: ReUseTex

In der Kategorie Nachhaltigkeit wurde das Projekt ReUseTex mit dem eAward ausgezeichnet. Jährlich fallen in der EU rund 5,8 Millionen Tonnen Alttextilien an – Tendenz steigend. Mit ReUseTex entwickelt Saubermacher gemeinsam führenden Forschungs- und Technologiepartnern wie dem AIT, der TU Graz, KNAPP AG, Bernhard Binder Mechatronics sowie Walter Thomsen Consulting, eine KI-gestützte Lösung zur automatisierten Sortierung von Alttextilien. Mithilfe von Computer Vision, Deep Learning und Robotik werden Textilien erkannt, bewertet und den optimalen Verwertungswegen zugeordnet. Dadurch können hochwertige Kleidungsstücke gezielt für die Wiederverwendung bereitgestellt und Recyclingrohstoffe effizienter gewonnen werden. Ziel des Projekts ist es, die technologische Grundlage für eine moderne Kreislaufwirtschaft in der Textilbranche zu schaffen, den manuellen Sortieraufwand zu minimieren und die Umsetzung neuer europäischer Anforderungen zur getrennten Sammlung von Alttextilien zu unterstützen. Das Projekt verbindet künstliche Intelligenz mit nachhaltiger Ressourcennutzung und zeigt, wie Digitalisierung konkrete Umweltprobleme lösen kann.

eAward in der Kategorie 5 „Zukunftstechnologien“: KI-Landkarte

Die KI-Landkarte des VÖSI (Verband Österreichischer Software Innovationen) macht sichtbar, wie Künstliche Intelligenz in Österreich bereits heute erfolgreich eingesetzt wird. Die interaktive Plattform versammelt über 150 kuratierte KI-Use-Cases aus Industrie, Gesundheitswesen, Landwirtschaft, Tourismus, Handel, Energie, öffentlichem Sektor und Forschung – validiert durch das ehrenamtliche VÖSI Expert:innen-Team. Aufgenommen werden nur Projekte ab Technologie-Reifegrad Vier. Über 80 Prozent der gelisteten Use-Cases sind produktiv im Einsatz. Jeder Eintrag nennt echte Ansprechpartner:innen und lädt zum direkten Erfahrungsaustausch ein. So schafft die Landkarte Orientierung im „KI-Nebel“, stärkt Vertrauen in KI „Made in Austria“ und vernetzt Wirtschaft, Forschung und Verwaltung. Aus über 200 Einreichungen kuratiert, wächst die Sammlung laufend: Version Zwei mit Fokus auf Agentic AI und 200+ Use-Cases wird im November 2026 online gehen. Vom AIT sind seit dem Start des Projekts Jasmin Lampert und Christine Wahlmüller-Schiller an der Entwicklung der KI-Landkarte beteiligt. Usecase-Einreichungen sind hier jederzeit möglich: www.ki-landkarte.at

Nominierungen beim eAward 2026 gab es zudem für die Projekte MAKING PEDs (klimaneutrale Städte) und Fraud Prevention & Monitoring Systems (FPMS), bei beiden Projekten ist das AIT beteiligt.

Der eAward ist einer der größten Wirtschaftspreise in Österreich und wird jährlich vom Report Verlag vergeben. Seit dem Jahr 2005 wurden über 1.500 Projekte nominiert und über 500 Siegerprojekte gekürt. Im Vorjahr wurden die AIT Projekte BuildsaVR und die Peace Tech Alliance mit dem eAward ausgezeichnet.

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Great success: Four eAwards for the AIT

WISPER, BioCapture, ReUseTex and the AI map: the AIT has won the eAward 2026 with four projects in collaboration with partners from industry and the public sector. This means the AIT was successful in four out of five categories.

“These four awards demonstrate the high quality and practical relevance of our research. They range from digital technologies and artificial intelligence to solutions for security and the circular economy. For us, it is crucial to translate scientific findings into practical applications in collaboration with our partners from industry and the public sector. This is precisely where one of AIT’s key strengths as a research and technology organisation lies,” says Andreas Kugi, AIT Scientific Director.

eAward in Category 1 ‘Education and Social Affairs’: WISPER – Vienna Language Experience

Together with the City of Vienna – Kindergartens, the AIT has won the eAward in the ‘Education and Social Affairs’ category for WISPER. WISPER (Vienna Language Experience) is an AI-based language support solution for three- to six-year-olds in nursery schools, developed by the City of Vienna – Kindergartens in collaboration with the AIT. A child-friendly telephone (user experience) enables children whose mother tongue is not German to learn German through play. With the help of WISPER, children can develop a story at their own pace. WISPER understands any language but always responds in German. Language support staff from the City of Vienna were involved in the development from the very beginning (user-centred design). The solution takes some of the pressure off the language support staff and specifically complements their work. And most importantly: children love it. As a reward, the children receive a picture of the story from the printer built into the phone. In Vienna, 26,000 children in nursery schools have language support needs (out of a total of 88,000 children).

eAward in Category 2 ‘Services and Processes’: BioCapture

Together with the Federal Criminal Police Office (BK) within the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI), AIT has been awarded the eAward 2026 in the ‘Services and Processes’ category for BioCapture. The technology, developed as part of the KIRAS security research programme, enables secure, contactless fingerprint identification using standard smartphones and assists police forces in rapidly establishing a person’s identity directly at the scene. The responsible development approach combines high user-friendliness and performance with strict requirements regarding data protection, data security, ethics and the rule of law. The solution is currently being rolled out across Austria and was presented as an Austrian best-practice example at the invitation of the United Nations during UN Counter-Terrorism Week 2026 at the UN headquarters in New York.

eAward in Category 4 ‘Sustainability’: ReUseTex

In the sustainability category, the ReUseTex project was awarded the eAward. Around 5.8 million tonnes of end-of-life textiles are generated in the EU every year – and this figure is rising. With ReUseTex, Saubermacher is working alongside leading research and technology partners such as AIT, Graz University of Technology, KNAPP AG, Bernhard Binder Mechatronics and Walter Thomsen Consulting to develop an AI-powered solution for the automated sorting of used textiles. Using computer vision, deep learning and robotics, textiles are identified, assessed and allocated to the most suitable recycling routes. This enables high-quality garments to be specifically set aside for reuse and recycled raw materials to be recovered more efficiently. The aim of the project is to lay the technological foundations for a modern circular economy in the textile sector, to minimize the need for manual sorting, and to support the implementation of new European requirements for the separate collection of used textiles. The project combines artificial intelligence with sustainable resource use and demonstrates how digitalization can solve specific environmental problems.

eAward in Category 5, ‘Future Technologies’: AI Roadmap

The VÖSI (Association of Austrian Software Innovations) AI Map highlights how artificial intelligence is already being successfully utilised in Austria today. The interactive platform brings together over 150 curated AI use cases from industry, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, retail, energy, the public sector and research – all validated by VÖSI’s team of volunteer experts. Only projects at Technology Readiness Level Four or above are included. Over 80 per cent of the listed use cases are in active use. Each entry provides the details of real points of contact and encourages a direct exchange of experiences. In this way, the map provides guidance through the ‘AI fog’, strengthens trust in AI ‘Made in Austria’ and connects business, research and public administration. Curated from over 200 submissions, the collection is constantly growing: Version Two, focusing on agentic AI and featuring over 200 use cases, will go live in November 2026. Jasmin Lampert and Christine Wahlmüller-Schiller from the AIT have been involved in developing the AI map since the project’s launch. Use case submissions can be made here at any time: www.ki-landkarte.at (in German)

There were also nominations at the 2026 eAward for the projects MAKING PEDs (climate-neutral cities) and Fraud Prevention & Monitoring Systems (FPMS); AIT is involved in both projects.

The eAward is one of the most prestigious business awards in Austria and is presented annually by Report Verlag. Since 2005, over 1,500 projects have been nominated, and more than 500 winning projects have been selected. Last year, the AIT projects BuildsaVR and the Peace Tech Alliance were honoured with the eAward.

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