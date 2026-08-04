RHI Magnesita and Khemka Refractories Launch MINPRO Following Completion of Joint Venture

Vienna, Austria (OTS) -

RHI Magnesita, the global leading supplier of refractory products, systems, and solutions, today announces the successful completion of its previously announced joint venture with Khemka Refractories Pvt. Ltd. The new company will operate under the brand MINPRO, marking the official launch of a dedicated refractory recycling business focused on advancing circular mineral solutions in India.

MINPRO combines RHI Magnesita's global leadership in refractory recycling with Khemka Refractories' regional expertise, operational capabilities, and established customer as well as supplier network. MINPRO will be led by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharjee as Chief Executive Officer. Bringing nearly three decades of experience in the refractory industry, Jyotirmoy has held a number of technical, marketing, and sales leadership roles during more than 20 years with RHI Magnesita, most recently serving as Head of Sales Steel India. Together with a dedicated leadership team, he will establish MINPRO as a state-of-the-art refractory recycling platform in Odisha, strategically located in the heart of India's steel-producing region, to recover, process and reuse spent refractory materials.

By creating an integrated recycling supply chain, MINPRO will increase the availability of high-value circular minerals for refractory production and other industrial applications. The company will help customers improve resource efficiency, strengthen supply chain resilience, and reduce the environmental footprint of high-temperature industries through customized circular solutions.

The launch of MINPRO represents another milestone in RHI Magnesita's global sustainability strategy and reinforces its commitment to supporting sustainable industrial growth in one of the world's fastest-growing refractory markets.

Pankaj Malhan, Regional President India, RHI Magnesita, said:

"The launch of MINPRO is an important milestone in our strategy to advance circularity in India and across the region. By combining RHI Magnesita's global recycling expertise with Khemka Refractories' strong local presence, we are creating a trusted platform that will deliver high-quality circular raw materials and strengthen supply security. MINPRO reflects our long-term commitment to investing in innovative circular solutions that create lasting value for our customers, our partners, and the wider industry."

Alok Khemka, Director Khemka Refractories, said:

"We are proud to collaborate with RHI Magnesita to establish MINPRO in the Indian market. Our companies bring highly complementary capabilities, and together we are well positioned to establish a leading recycling platform for the Indian refractory industry. By combining advanced recycling technology with deep local market knowledge, MINPRO will help transform refractory recycling in India while contributing to a more circular and resource-efficient industrial ecosystem."

About MINPRO

MINPRO is a joint venture between RHI Magnesita and Khemka Refractories Pvt. Ltd. dedicated to refractory recycling and circular mineral solutions in India. Headquartered in Odisha, MINPRO combines global refractory recycling technologies with local operational expertise to recover, process, and reuse spent refractory materials, creating a reliable domestic source of high-quality circular minerals for the refractory and broader industrial markets.

About RHI Magnesita

At RHI Magnesita, we master heat, enabling global industries to build sustainable modern life. As the global leader in refractories, we provide innovative products, systems, services, and performance-based solutions for industrial processes at temperatures of 1,200°C and beyond. With more than 20,000 employees and a global network spanning raw material sites, production facilities, recycling centers, and sales offices, we combine deep technical expertise with an integrated value chain to drive innovation, circularity, and operational excellence. Our advanced refractory solutions are essential for customers across the steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, glass, and other high-temperature industries, helping them operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

RHI Magnesita is listed on the London Stock Exchange (RHIM) and has a secondary listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.rhimagnesita.com .

About Khemka Refractories Pvt. Ltd.

Khemka Refractories Pvt. Ltd. (KR) is a manufacturer of refractory products, refractory raw materials trading and refractory secondary raw material processing. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and serves customers across the steel, iron, foundry, power, copper, aluminium, cement and ferro-alloy industries. KR operates four manufacturing plants and one R&D centre in Odisha, India.