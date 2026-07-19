Opening of the Braunau Police Center

Vienna (OTS) -

The new Braunau am Inn Police Center will be officially opened on July 22, 2026. The building has been owned by the Republic of Austria since 2017 and has undergone extensive renovations since 2023.

When: July 22, 2026, 10 a.m.

Where: Salzburger Vorstadt 15, 5280 Braunau am Inn

Media representatives are cordially invited to attend this event. Accreditation via the link provided is required to participate in this media event.

Accreditation link: https://tinyurl.com/ssmy79xx