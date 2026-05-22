- 22.05.2026, 11:26:02
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Rechnungshof-Präsidentin Margit Kraker im Ö1-„Journal zu Gast“ am 23.5.
Wien (OTS) -
Rechnungshof-Präsidentin Margit Kraker ist am Samstag, den 23. Mai bei Klaus Webhofer „Im Journal zu Gast“ im „Mittagsjournal“ um 12.00 Uhr auf Österreich 1.
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