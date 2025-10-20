KTM AG: Verkauf von KTM Sportcar erfolgreich geclosed

Mattighofen (OTS) -

Die KTM AG gibt den erfolgreichen Abschluss des Verkaufs ihrer Sportwagen-Sparte an ein belgisches Investorenkonsortium bekannt, dem ein Mitglied der Familie De Mevius angehört. Mit dem Closing der Transaktion ist die Trennung von der Automobilsparte nun rechtlich vollzogen – ein entscheidender Schritt in der laufenden strategischen Neuausrichtung des Unternehmens. Die KTM AG bleibt weiterhin der Lizenzgeber der Marke „KTM X-Bow“.

„Mit dem Verkauf der KTM Sportcar GmbH sind wir einen wichtigen Schritt weiter in der Schärfung unseres Unternehmensprofils. Wir konzentrieren uns damit einmal mehr auf unsere Stärken im Motorradmarkt“ , so Gottfried Neumeister, CEO der KTM AG, über das erfolgte Closing. „Es ist uns gelungen, mit dem belgischen Investorenkonsortium einen Käufer zu finden, der sich zum Produktionsstandort in Graz bekennt und damit Arbeitsplätze sowie Wertschöpfung in Österreich sichert.“ Die operative Führung bleibt bei CEO Michael Wölfling.

Über die KTM AG

Die KTM AG, ein Unternehmen der PIERER Mobility AG, ist ein führender europäischer Hersteller von Motorrädern. Mit ihren Premium-Marken KTM, Husqvarna und GASGAS zählt sie zu den europäischen Technologie- und Marktführern im Premium-Motorradsegment. Das Produktportfolio umfasst neben Motorrädern mit Verbrennungsmotor auch High-End-Komponenten (WP) sowie Fahrzeuge mit innovativen Elektroantrieben und macht die KTM AG zu einem Vorreiter der Branche.

Die KTM AG verfügt über ein breites Produktportfolio, das eine ständig wachsende Motorrad-Modellpalette umfasst, die alle wesentlichen Hubraum- und Leistungsklassen von 50 bis 1300 ccm abdeckt.

English Version

KTM AG: Sale of KTM Sportcar Successfully Closed

Next step in strategic realignment completed – Belgian investor consortium becomes sole owner of KTM Sportcar GmbH

KTM AG announces the successful completion of the sale of its sports car division to a Belgian investor consortium that includes a member of the De Mevius family. With the closing of the transaction, the separation from the automotive division has now been legally finalized – marking a key milestone in the company’s ongoing strategic realignment. KTM AG will remain the licensor of the “KTM X-Bow” brand.

“With the sale of KTM Sportcar GmbH, we have taken an important step in sharpening our corporate profile. This allows us to once again focus on our strengths in the motorcycle market,” said Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of KTM AG, on the successful closing. “We have succeeded in finding a buyer in the Belgian investor consortium who is committed to the production site in Graz, thus securing jobs and value creation in Austria.“ CEO Michael Wölfling will remain in charge of operational management.

About KTM AG

KTM AG, a PIERER Mobility AG company, is a leading European motorcycle manufacturer. With its premium brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS, it is one of the European technology and market leaders in the premium motorcycle segment. In addition to motorcycles with combustion engines, the product portfolio also includes high-end components (WP) and vehicles with innovative electric drives, making KTM AG a pioneer in the industry.

KTM AG has a broad product portfolio that includes a constantly growing range of motorcycle models covering all major displacement and power classes from 50 to 1300 cc.