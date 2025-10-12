Analogue Visions: Two International Exhibitions in Timișoara

wien (OTS) -

Timișoara will become a vibrant center for analogue photography this autumn, as two remarkable exhibitions open their doors in the city, each highlighting the enduring beauty, diversity, and relevance of this artistic medium.

Exhibition I: Sehschärfenbestimmung – 60 Artistic Approaches to Analogue Photography

Following its acclaimed debut during the Rotlicht Festival for Analog Photography in Vienna (2024) and its expanded presentation at the Zrno Festival for Analog Photography in Skopje (2025), Sehschärfenbestimmung now arrives in Romania. The Analog Mania Art Festival has selected this large-scale international exhibition, featuring 60 artists from around the world, for presentation at Casa Tineretului, Timișoara, from 13 October to 9 November 2025.

The title Sehschärfenbestimmung (literally “eyesight control testing”) reflects the conceptual foundation of the project. The exhibition embraces a wide spectrum of artistic processes, all rooted in analogue techniques and aesthetics. Each artist contributes a carefully curated selection—ranging from personal favorites to works-in-progress and brand-new explorations.

Presented as image-strips, uniformly sized at 20 x 120 cm, the works create a cohesive visual rhythm, evoking the nostalgic form of mounted negative rolls awaiting discovery. This format invites audiences to immerse themselves in a tapestry of ideas, narratives, and visual languages, demonstrating how analogue artistry continues to inspire contemporary expression.

The opening event will be held on Monday, 13 October 2025, with many artists present.

Participating Artists

Aari Jaaksi (Finland) | Alberto Ciprian (Italy) | Andile Blaha (South Africa) | Andreas Nader (Austria) | Angela Grozdanov (Macedonia) | Angjela Tanchevska (Macedonia/Croatia) | Anna Pavlova (Russia) | Beatrice Signorello (Italy/Austria) | Bugra Kibaroglu (Turkiye) | Charlie Casanova (Germany) | Christian Fischer (Austria) | Cristin Al Shati (Austria) | Christina Lag-Schröckenstein (Austria) | Christian Mairinger (Austria) | Christina Steininger (Austria) | Christof Bamberg (France/Germany) | Dmytro Hlotenko (Ukraine/Austria) | Edze Ali (Turkiye/Macedonia) | Emilia Sandic (Serbija) | Ernestine Louise Johnson (Usa/Norway) | Filip Icovski (Macedonia) | Florian Kopr (Austria) | Germana Stella (Italy) | Gizem Tonbak (Turkiye) | Ivana Cvetanoska (Macedonia/USA) | Jana Madzigon (Kasachstan/Austria) | Jelena Velinova (Belgium/Macedonia) | Karam Quaduda Alksiri (Syria/Germany) | Karla Mahler (Austria) | Keti Talevska Bakrevska (Macedonia) | Kevin Geronimo Brandtner (Austria) | Kiki Malaeru (Romania) | Lars van Rosendaal (Netherlands/Austria) | Lena Kopr (Austria/Portugal) | Lennart Janssen (Finland) | Marek Majewski (France/Japan) | Marius Parghel (Romania) | Martina Pavloska (Macedonia/Italy) | Mauricio Sapata (Brasil) | Michael Laubsch (Germany/Austria) | Nejra Maslikova (Yugoslavia/Austria) | Nick Davies (United Kingdom) | Patrik Rising (Sweden) | Pavel Protsenko (Ukraine) | Polyplotte (Canada) | Sarah Fellner (Austria) | Sarah Islam (Macedonia) | Saso Alusevski (Macedonia) | Sorin Ivanovici (Romania/Austria) | Simon Pabst (China/Austria) | Stephan Schwarz (Austria) | Stig Marlon Weston (Norway) | Ted Mishima (USA) | Tobias Gambaro (Germany/Switzerland) | Torsten Pauer (Germany/Austria) | Uwe Trenkner (Germany) | Vali Havasi (Romania) | Vasislisa Baranova (Austria) | Yevheniia Lysak (Ukraine) | Yiannis Krikis (Greece)

Exhibition Details

Exhibition Title: Sehschärfenbestimmung – 60 Artistic Approaches to Analogue Photography

Venue: Casa Tineretului, Str. Arieș Nr. 19, Timișoara, Romania

Duration: 13 October – 9 November 2025

Opening Event: 13 October 2025, 19:00 (many artists present)

Organized by: Analog Mania Festival

Curated by: Florian Kopr / Galerie Guerilla



Exhibition II: Viena vizitează Timișoara

On the gracious invitation of Master Photographer Damian Diaconescu and the Iris Photo Club, four Vienna-based artists will present their works at the distinguished Casa Studenƫilor, Timișoara, from 14 October to 9 November 2025.

This exhibition highlights how analogue photography remains a living and adaptable medium. Each of the four artists employs traditional photographic processes as the basis for highly individual artistic practices, resulting in a dialogue between historic techniques and contemporary creativity.

Visitors will encounter a curated selection of works from each artist, revealing diverse interpretations and unique explorations of analogue processes.

The opening event will be held on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, with all four artists present.

Participating Artists

Mariia Tsaritsyna (Ukraine/Austria) | Sorin Ivanovici (Romania/Austria) | Florian Kopr (Austria) | Michael Laubsch (Germany/Austria)

Exhibition Details

Exhibition Title: Viena vizitează Timișoara

Venue: Casa Studenƫilor, Bulevardul Regele Carol I Nr. 9, Timișoara, Romania

Duration: 14 October – 9 November 2025

Opening Event: 14 October 2025, 19:00 (all artists present)

Organized by: Open Iris Festival

Curated by: Iris Photo Club

Together, these two exhibitions present an unparalleled opportunity to experience the scope and vitality of analogue photography today—ranging from a vast international survey to an intimate Viennese showcase. We warmly invite the public, the press, and the artistic community to join us in Timișoara in October 2025 to celebrate this dialogue between tradition, experimentation, and contemporary artistic vision.