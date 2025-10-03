- 03.10.2025, 11:36:02
- OTS0077
Schriftsteller Doron Rabinovici im Ö1-„Journal zu Gast“ am 4.10.
Wien (OTS) -
Schriftsteller Doron Rabinovici ist am Samstag, den 4. Oktober bei Tim Cupal „Im Journal zu Gast“ im „Mittagsjournal“ ab 12.00 Uhr auf Österreich 1.
Rückfragen & Kontakt
ORF Radio Öffentlichkeitsarbeit
Isabella Henke
Telefon: (01) 87878 18050
E-Mail: isabella.henke@orf.at
