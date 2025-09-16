Personelle Verstärkung für die Zukunft der KTM

Mattighofen (OTS) -

Frau Petra Preining verstärkt als neue Chief Financial Officer den Vorstand der KTM AG und der PIERER Mobility AG. Die Bestellung der CFO bis 31. Dezember 2028 folgt dem Beschluss des Aufsichtsrats, den Vorstand um diese Position zu erweitern.

Petra Preining übernimmt mit 16. September 2025 die Bereiche Accounting, Tax, Treasury, Controlling, Risk Management, Investor Relations und IT. Als ausgewiesene Finanzexpertin verfügt sie über langjährige internationale Erfahrung in unterschiedlichen Unternehmen. Seit 2022 war sie CFO der börsenotierten AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG tätig, davor in gleicher Position bei der börsenotierten Semperit AG Holding. Darüber hinaus hat sie verschiedene leitenden Funktionen innerhalb der B&C-Gruppe ausgeübt. Frühere berufliche Stationen führten sie zu Unternehmen wie Deloitte Tax Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH, Kraft Foods und Unilever. Petra Preining hat Betriebswirtschaftslehre an der WU Wien studiert und fungiert aktuell als Aufsichtsrätin der Frequentis AG.

Gottfried Neumeister, CEO der KTM AG: "Nach einer herausfordernden Phase aufgrund der Sanierungsverfahren in der KTM AG freuen wir uns sehr, eine erfahrene und starke Persönlichkeit für die Position des CFO gewonnen zu haben. Die Berufung des CFO in den Vorstand ist ein konsequenter Schritt, um unsere Organisation zukunftsfähig aufzustellen. Mit der Expertise und Weitsicht von Frau Preining sind wir überzeugt, dass wir unser Unternehmen wieder auf einen nachhaltigen Wachstumskurs bringen und das Vertrauen unserer Partner, Kunden, Händler und Lieferanten weiter stärken.“

English Version

Personnel reinforcement for the future of KTM

Petra Preining appointed new CFO of KTM AG and PIERER Mobility AG

Petra Preining joins the Executive Board of KTM AG and PIERER Mobility AG as new Chief Financial Officer. The appointment of the CFO until 31 December 2028 follows the Supervisory Board's decision to expand the Executive Board with this position.

Petra Preining will take over the areas of accounting, tax, treasury, controlling, risk management, investor relations and IT on 16 September 2025. As a proven financial expert, she has many years of international experience in various companies. Since 2022, she has been CFO of the listed company AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG, and prior to that she held the same position at the listed company Semperit AG Holding. She has also held various management positions within the B&C Group. Earlier professional positions have taken her to companies such as Deloitte Tax Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH, Kraft Foods and Unilever. Petra Preining studied business administration at Vienna University of Economics and Business and is currently a member of the Supervisory Board of Frequentis AG.

Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of KTM AG: "After a challenging period due to the restructuring process at KTM AG, we are delighted to have gained such an experienced and strong personality for the position of CFO. The appointment of the CFO to the Executive Board is a logical step towards making our organisation fit for the future. With Ms Preining's expertise and foresight, we are confident that we will be able to put our company back on a sustainable growth path and further strengthen the trust of our partners, customers, dealers and suppliers."