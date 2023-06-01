Grüne/Ernst-Dziedzic: Offener Brief an ICMPD und seine Mitgliedstaaten

Einschüchterungsklagen gegen Menschenrechts-NGOs sind ein No-Go

Wien (OTS) - Dear Director General Dr. Spindelegger,

I am writing to you in my role as Member of Parliament and as Spokesperson of the Greens for Foreign Policy, Human Rights, Migration and LGBTIQ to express my deep disappointment and disbelief in light of the recent lawsuits filed by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development against the Austrian non-governmental organization “SOS Balkanroute” and in addition, against the NGO´s Chairperson and human rights activist Mr. Petar Rosandić.

As you know, the fact that an international organization that is based in Austria is actively suing an NGO with acknowledged expertise in the field of migration and the rights of refugees and a proven track record in promoting human rights on the Western Balkans and relieving humanitarian emergencies is a more than deplorable precedent that has been set by your organization. This step can be interpreted by the entire Austrian civil society and the public as a dangerous attempt to silence critical voices and intimidate human rights defenders.

Let me emphasize that the Austrian government in its governmental accord has committed itself publicly to promoting a system of EU border protection that is in conformity with human rights. The fact that ICMPD has – from what you have communicated in press releases and from what became known through media reports – apparently elaborated the concept for a detention wing in the Bosnian refugee camp Lipa, while there is no legal basis for detaining refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina for a time of up to 72 hours and when such facility is lacking a construction permission and there seems to be no system in place to ensure external control of human rights conformity, is an approach that has in my view rightly sparked a great public controversy and outcry.

With a view to not further compromising the status of ICMPD and its credibility and also out of a sense of responsibility for limiting the harm created for Vienna as a hub for international organisations, I would like to strongly urge you as Director General of ICMPD and all Member States to revoke the lawsuit against “SOS Balkanroute” and against human rights defender Mr. Petar Rosandić as a matter of priority.

Furthermore, I would like to call on you to shed light on the safeguards in place at ICMPD to guarantee human rights conformity throughout all stages of project development and implementation. It must be guaranteed by all means that EU funding is not in any way used to finance human rights violations or to fund systems whereby human rights violations are facilitated. Furthermore, I call on you and all ICMPD Member States to ensure full transparency on ICMPD´s role when it comes to the conception of the detention wing in camp Lipa in Bosnia and Herzegovina and its funding through an investigation by an external auditor and to immediately terminate any ICMPD projects with human rights concerns.

I would like to close by saying that any international organization that is based in Vienna is expected to fully respect human rights as well as to promote an open dialogue and a positive cooperation with civil society. The same is true for ICMPD, even more so as this international organization operates in a field that is human rights sensitive and thus should exercise special caution and have the necessary safeguards in place to ensure full conformity with EU law, Austrian law and human rights. Regrettably, the latest developments and the public stance taken by ICMPD do not reflect a commitment to human rights, transparency and a fruitful cooperation with civil society.

I would appreciate an in-person meeting with you to discuss the issue further and I call on you and all ICMPD Member States to take resolute and transparent actions of remedy.

Sincerely,

Dr.in Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic



Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Grüner Klub im Parlament

+43-1 40110-6697

presse @ gruene.at