ÖGKM: Press-Round-Table in Times of Crisis and War

Invitation: Online Press-Round-Table April, 13th at 2 p.m. (CET)

Wien (OTS) - https://www.oegkm.at/

Related to the 31th Osteoprose Forum St. Wolfgang, from April 13th to 15th, 2023 Österreichische Gesellschaft für Knochen und Mineralstoffwechsel (OEGKM) and in occasion of the CEE-Country-Meeting ­

we kindly invite journalists and media representative to our Online-Press-Round-Table.

Theme:

Management of Bone Diseases in Times of Crisis and War

Background:

Care for osteoporosis patients during times of crisis and war, but also the COVID-19 pandemic is still challenging. Due to catastrophic circumstances and various restrictions, the management of bone disease and fractures caused by osteoporosis has necessarily changed.

Top medical experts from the CEE-Board inform about the status of medical care for osteoporosis patients in times of global crisis and war.

Special topics and panel experts:

Treatment of osteoporosis during the war. Challenges and new experiences:

Nataliia Grygorieva President of the Ukrainian Osteoporosis Association, Head of Department of Clinical Physiology and pathology of the musculoskeletal system, Institute of Gerontology, Kiev Ucraine

Features of osteoporosis treatment in the frontline city: Maksym Kozhemiaka, Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, Department of Traumatology and Orthopedics, Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Medical and scientific support in neighbor countries to crisis or war:

The perspective of Slovakia: Juray Payer, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Comenius University, School of Medicine, Bratislava, Slovakia

The perspective of Czech Rebublic: Vladimír Palička, Charles University,

University Hospital Hradec Kralove, Osteocentre, Czech Republic

Intro: Astrid Fahrleitner­-Pammer (Tagungungspräsidentin) Universitätsklinik für Innere Medizin, Klinische Abteilung für Endokrinologie und Stoffwechsel, Medizinische Universität Graz, Austria

Moderation: Heinrich Resch (Head of CCE-Board/ÖGKM) Zentrum Innere Medizin 2, Lehrstuhl für Klinische Osteologie, Medizinische Fakultät, Sigmund-Freud-Universität Wien, Austria

The event will be held via Zoom in English. Please find the Zoom-Link here.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Britta Fischill

Fischill PR

E-Mail: britta @ fischill.at

Mobile: +43 676 303 96 99