Gold Ventures Investment und Guiding Innovators unterzeichnen Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Vereinbarung formalisiert die Zusammenarbeit, um Unternehmen mit komplementären Fachwissen international zu unterstützen.

Wien (OTS) - Gold Ventures Investment, spezialisiert für strategische Beratung und Investitionen, und Guiding Innovators, der Inkubator für Organic Venture Building, haben kürzlich ein Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) für die Entwicklung, Förderung und Erleichterung von Begleitunternehmen weltweit unterzeichnet.

Die Vereinbarung formalisiert die Zusammenarbeit zwischen den beiden Parteien, um Unternehmen mit ihrem komplementären Fachwissen international zu unterstützen. Darüber hinaus hilft diese strategische Zusammenarbeit einerseits den Investor:innen, ihr Risiko zu minimieren, und andererseits den Startups, ihr Readiness Level für Fundraising und globale Expansion zu verbessern. Gold Ventures Investment spürt potenzielle innovative Lösungen auf, die auf den Bedürfnissen des jeweiligen Marktes basieren, und hilft den entsprechenden Unternehmen, ihre Produkte auf den Markt zu bringen und sich auf dem jeweiligen Markt zu etablieren. Guiding Innovators entwickelt gezielte Lösungen für nachhaltiges Wachstum und future competences. Organic Venture Building setzt das Innovationspotenzial der Welt frei. Es schafft den Rahmen, der als Grundlage für eine nachhaltige Entwicklung dient.

ENGLISH VERSION:

Gold Ventures Investment, a specialist for strategic consulting and investments, and Guiding Innovators, the incubator for Organic Venture Building, have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development, promotion, and facilitation of accompanying companies globally.

The agreement formalizes the cooperation between the two parties to support companies internationally with their complementary expertise. Moreover, that strategic collaboration assists investors to minimize their risk and helps startups to improve their readiness level for fundraising and global expansion. Gold Ventures Investment scouts potential innovative solutions based on each market's needs and helps to attract the relevant companies to launch their products and establish their entity in the relevant market. Guiding Innovators develops targeted solutions for sustainable growth and future competencies. Organic Venture Building is unleashing the world´s innovative potential. It sets the framework that serves as the basis for sustainable development.

Über Guiding Innovators:

Guiding Innovators wurde 2020 mit dem Ziel gegründet, das globale Innovationspotenzial freizusetzen. Als Guiding Innovators ist es unser Anliegen, durch Organic Venture Building gemeinsam erfolgreiche Unternehmen zu bauen, unser Mindset zu verbreiten, langfristig und nachhaltig zu denken und die stetige Transformation voranzutreiben.

