Mark Mateschitz über Organisatorisches und Personelles bei Red Bull

Salzburg (OTS) - Mark Mateschitz hat sich heute an unsere Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter gewandt und in einem Schreiben über Organisatorisches und Personelles informiert. Wir übermitteln Ihnen im Folgenden den entsprechenden Teil seines Schreibens:

"• Wie von meinem Vater und mir vorgeschlagen und gewünscht und von unseren thailändischen Partnern unterstützt, wird ein Board of Directors die Geschäfte von Red Bull führen. Es besteht aus Franz Watzlawick (CEO Beverage Business), Alexander Kirchmayr (CFO) und Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO Corporate Projects und Investments). Franz, Alexander und Oliver waren unser Wunschteam. Ich bin sehr froh, dass sie die Aufgabe übernehmen. Marcus Weber (CMO Beverage Business) wird weiterhin die Verantwortung für das globale Beverage Marketing tragen, an Franz berichten und zusätzlich die Prokura erhalten.

• Besonders freut mich, dass Roland Concin, Walter Bachinger und Volker Viechtbauer, die ihre bisherigen Positionen verlassen, als Berater für Red Bull an Bord bleiben. Sie werden mit ihrer Erfahrung und ihrem Know-how das Board of Directors und damit letztlich uns alle dabei unterstützen, die Arbeit meines Vaters erfolgreich in seinem Sinne fortzuführen.

• Darüber hinaus werden Walter und Volker als Geschäftsführer der Distribution & Marketing GmbH, die nunmehr in meinem Besitz steht und die 49% der Geschäftsanteile der Red Bull GmbH hält, mich persönlich unterstützen.

• Ich selbst habe meine Rolle als Head of Organics niedergelegt – die Entscheidung ist mir schwergefallen, weil die Organics by Red Bull ein Herzensprojekt von mir sind. Aber ich halte nichts davon, sowohl Angestellter als auch Gesellschafter in der gleichen Unternehmung zu sein. Ich werde mich auf meine Rolle als Gesellschafter konzentrieren, werde sie so interpretieren und mich so einbringen, wie ich das für sinnvoll und nötig erachte."

Wir hoffen, Ihnen mit dieser Information gedient zu haben und danken für Ihr Verständnis, dass wir für darüber hinaus gehende Fragen nicht zur Verfügung stehen können.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen

Red Bull

Englische Version:

Today, Mark Mateschitz has addressed our employees and informed them, in a letter, about organisational and staffing matters. Please find below the relevant part of his letter:

"• As proposed and desired by both my father and myself, and supported by our Thai partners, a Board of Directors will manage the business affairs of Red Bull. This will consist of Franz Watzlawick (CEO Beverage Business), Alexander Kirchmayr (CFO), and Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO Corporate Projects and Investments). Franz, Alexander, and Oliver were our dream team. I am very happy that they will be taking on this task. Marcus Weber (CMO Beverage Business) will continue to be responsible for global Beverage Marketing, he will report to Franz and will also be granted commercial power of attorney.

• I am especially grateful that Roland Concin, Walter Bachinger, and Volker Viechtbauer, who have all left their previous positions, will remain on board as consultants for Red Bull. With their experience and their know-how, they will support not only the Board of Directors, but all of us, in successfully continuing my father’s work, as he would have wanted.

• Moreover, as managing directors of Distribution & Marketing GmbH, which I now own, and which holds 49% of the company shares of Red Bull GmbH, Walter and Volker will be supporting me personally.

• As for me, I have resigned from my role as Head of Organics – a decision that did not come easy to me, because Organics by Red Bull has always been a project very close to my heart. But I do not believe one should be both an employee and a shareholder of the same company. I will concentrate on my role as a shareholder, and I will interpret this and express myself in a way that makes sense to me and as I find necessary."

We hope you will find this information useful and thank you for your understanding that we cannot be available for questions beyond this.

Yours sincerely,

Red Bull

