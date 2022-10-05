Microban Presents High Quality, Non-Heavy-Metal Antimicrobial Technology for Water-Based Coatings

Microban International is proud to present LapisShield™, a novel, non-heavy-metal technology designed to seamlessly integrate antimicrobial functionality into any water-based coating formulation. This broad-spectrum antimicrobial technology is proven to inhibit bacterial growth by up to 99.99 %, and prevents the growth of mold and mildew, helping to protect treated surfaces from various sources of microbial degradation.

LapisShield is the newest coatings innovation from the leader in antimicrobial technologies, demonstrating the company’s continuing drive to deliver more sustainable solutions to deter microbial growth. With this state-of-the-art technology, manufacturers can enhance their coatings with the power of product protection against the detrimental effects of microbes – including stains, odors and premature degradation – extending the lifetime of coated products. LapisShield offers superior quality and stability by optimizing processing and manufacturing requirements. It also allows coating batches to be stored for future use, preventing unnecessary waste and optimizing resources for more sustainable coatings manufacturing.

LapisShield is specifically designed to meet the needs of the water-based coatings industry, a sector that is constantly striving for clearer and more environmentally friendly systems that create a seamless finish. This ground-breaking technology is compatible with thin coating systems and offers enhanced UV stability, limiting impacts on the optical properties of water-based coatings, and making them ideal for transparent glass or plastic applications. Michael Ruby, President of Microban International, commented: “We are excited to introduce LapisShield as the latest example of Microban’s commitment to developing sustainable, non-heavy-metal antimicrobial technologies for its partners worldwide. Our coatings experts have worked tirelessly to deliver a more environmentally friendly technology that offers the best quality and compatibility for water-based coating systems. The fantastic stability and clarity of LapisShield allows it to be easily integrated with a wide variety of coatings systems, including anti-fingerprint and anti-smudge formulations, and applications requiring optically clear performance.”

LapisShield is available to water-based coating manufacturers across the world to help prevent the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew on a variety of substrates, including glass, metal, wood and plastics. Partners will also benefit from Microban’s 38 years of expertise in antimicrobial technologies, with renowned turnkey support services.

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

