Central European University and City of Vienna Seek New Location for the University

Joint statement

Vienna (OTS) - June 27, 2022 - The City of Vienna and Central European University announce that they are working together to find a new campus location for the University’s future in Vienna – the city that is and will remain CEU’s home. “Together we have done everything possible to realize the vision for CEU’s future campus at the Otto Wagner Areal. The strong partnership between the City of Vienna and the CEU will continue. Like before, we will support the Central European University for the search of a new facility. I am proud that the University remains a vibrant facet of Vienna’s unparalleled academic and cultural community,” said Michael Ludwig, Mayor of Vienna.

Incoming Chair of the CEU Board of Trustees Geoffrey Smith expressed the Board’s appreciation for the partnership of the City of Vienna and the government of Austria and commitment to identifying a joint solution: “We are confident that through our strong partnership with the City of Vienna as well as the Austrian government, CEU will be able to secure an appropriate location in the near future. We will collaborate to ensure that such a site reflects the goals of the University and the City and will serve to enhance the academic landscape of Vienna.”

“The Otto Wagner Areal is an extraordinary landmark. We do wish CEU could have been part of this,” said Shalini Randeria, President and Rector of Central European University. “Unfortunately, following years of intensive planning, design, community consultations, and joint work with all the relevant authorities, the project could not be made feasible. Accommodating the university's requirements would not have done justice to Otto Wagner’s magnificent historic design. Our task now is to find a more suitable location for CEU, where we can continue to build on our mission and the exciting plans we have been developing with the City.”

Leon Botstein, outgoing Chair of the CEU Board of Trustees, who is President of Bard College and Chancellor of the Open Society University Network, noted: “Many of you know the story that when CEU was declared illegal by the Hungarian government, and essentially forced out of Hungary, we turned to Austria, and in particular, to the city of Vienna. I want to express the appreciation everyone at CEU has for the warm welcome and the support we have received by the Austrian government as well as from the mayor and the municipal administration. Many people worked hard to make the impossible happen: to move a university from one city, one country to another. I want to acknowledge and express gratitude to the city of Vienna and its leadership under Mayor Michael Ludwig for remaining committed to realizing our shared vision.”

About CEU (www.ceu.edu ): One of the world’s most international universities, a unique founding mission positions Central European University as both an acclaimed center for the study of economic, historical, environmental, social, and political challenges, and a source of support for building open and democratic societies that respect human rights and human dignity. Founded in 1991, CEU began operations in Vienna in 2019 and is accredited in both the United States and Austria. It offers English-language bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs. Budapest serves as the base for the non-degree and research arm of the institution: the CEU Democracy Institute, the Institute for Advanced Study, the CEU Summer School and The Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archives (OSA).

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Trisha Tanner

Director of Communications & VP for Development, Central European University

+43 676 88 64 9215, tannert @ ceu.edu



Anna Maria Hirtenfelder, MA, MIM

Senior External Relations Manager, Central European University

+43 1 252 30 7416, hirtenfeldera @ ceu.edu



Bernhard Muttenthaler, BA MSc

Spokesperson for the Mayor of Vienna

+43 1 4000 81857, bernhard.muttenthaler @ wien.gv.at



Mario Scalet

K wie Scalet e.U., Corporate communications

WSE Wiener Standortentwicklung GmbH

+43 676 317 94 51, mario.scalet @ wse.at / www.wse.at



Uschi Kainz

Spokesperson, Wirtschaftsagentur

+43 1 25200 252, kainz @ wirtschaftsagentur.at / www.wirtschaftsagentur.at