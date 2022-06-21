Change at the top of equalizent Vienna

Marietta Adlbrecht succeeds Monika Haider as CEO of equalizent Ltd.

I am happy to contribute my experience and knowledge to the equalizent Social Franchise in the future and thus to be able to offer adult education in sign language to deaf people outside of Austria. Monika Haider 1/2

I would like to thank Monika Haider for her pioneering work. It is a great personal concern for me to contribute my know-how from the business world to this social enterprise and thus to further increase the space for deaf people in our society Marietta Adlbrecht 2/2

Vienna (OTS) - Marietta Adlbrecht will take over the sole management of equalizent Vienna with around 70 employees on July 1, 2022. The 54-year-old originally studied education and most recently held management positions in business.

Monika Haider will remain a shareholder and in the future will focus more on the establishment and development of competence centers for the deaf in other European countries. She continues to be the ball mother for the annual Diversity Ball.

equalizent was founded 18 years ago by Monika Haider and is today a leading social enterprise, the largest adult education center for the deaf in Europe. More than a third of its employees are deaf. It offers education and training for the deaf as well as sign language for the hearing. equalizent has won numerous awards for the implementation of its educational measures and projects. A list can be found here: www.equalizent.com/ueber-uns/auszeichnungen.

About equalizent:

equalizent Schulungs- und Beratungs GmbH was founded on March 15, 2004 and currently has about 70 employees.

It offers training and consulting for deaf and hearing people as well as for companies.

The exhibition HANDS UP - Experience Silence was opened four years ago.

equalizent is the first signatory of the Diversity Charter, bilingual (German and sign language), barrier-free, diversity is part of the working norm.

equalizent Vienna is the pilot center for the equalizent Social Franchise System

www.equalizent.com

About Marietta Adlbrecht:

Teacher training in Italian and German studies

Seminar Manager at the Institute for International Research

Teacher at the Sir-Karl-Popper-Schule in the field of gifted education

State-certified supervisor

Several years self-employed as a personnel consultant and organizational developer

Manager and in the last three years managing director in a trading company with 65 employees





Press photos

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Karin Eckert

Public Relations



equalizent Training and Consulting GmbH

Obere Augartenstrasse 20

1020 Vienna, Austria



karin.eckert @ equalizent.com

Tel: +43/1/ 409 83 18

www.equalizent.com