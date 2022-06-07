Verträge zur Refinanzierung der Schur Flexibles Holding unterzeichnet

Stakeholder sind von nachhaltiger Zukunft der Unternehmensgruppe überzeugt / Closing der gesamten Transaktion bis zum Spätherbst 2022

Wien (OTS) - Nach der angekündigten Neuordnung der Eigentümerstruktur der Schur Flexibles Holding sieht sich das Unternehmen weiter stabil aufgestellt und hat zuletzt wichtige Schritte für die Zukunft gesetzt: „Angesichts der soliden operativen Leistungen der Schur Flexibles Gruppe haben wir erwartungsgemäß im Konsens mit unseren Finanzierungsgläubigern und Geschäftsbanken in den vergangenen Wochen eine neue und stärkere Finanzierungsstruktur für die Schur Flexibles Holding entwickelt“, kommentiert Josef Schultheis, Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) der in Wien ansässigen Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, die verbindliche Unterzeichnung der entsprechenden Verträge.

„Die Liquidität für die Lieferketten ist refinanziert, mit der vollständig umgesetzten Transaktion ist die Unternehmensgruppe mittel- und langfristig durchfinanziert“, erklärt der Chief Executive Officer (CEO) von einem den führenden europäischen Anbietern von hochspezialisierten flexiblen Verpackungslösungen, Juan Luís Martínez Arteaga.

Das Engagement dieser Stakeholder belegt aus Sicht der Geschäftsführung eindrucksvoll, wie sehr diese von der nachhaltigen Zukunft der Gruppe überzeugt sind. Schur Flexibles betreibt ein operativ starkes Geschäft mit einem wirtschaftlich belastbaren Geschäftsmodell. Auch vor dem Hintergrund der sicherheits- und wirtschaftspolitischen Unsicherheiten, die die Märkte derzeit bewegen, ist die Unternehmensgruppe insgesamt mit einem breiten Produkt- und Markt-Portfolio innerhalb unserer Schlüsselmärkte gut aufgestellt.

Das Vertrauen der Stakeholder trägt auch der Tatsache Rechnung, dass Schur Flexibles mit der Bestellung eines neuen Chief Compliance Officers einen neuartigen internen Kontrollmechanismus etabliert hat und die Compliance-Richtlinien derzeit umfassend überarbeitet.

Das Closing für den gesamten Prozess dieser Transaktion soll bis zum Spätherbst dieses Jahres abgeschlossen sein. Der Unternehmensgruppe mit rund 2.200 Mitarbeitenden und 23 Produktionsstandorten in elf Ländern stehen in zwei Tranchen insgesamt 150 Millionen Euro an neuer Liquidität zur Verfügung – 60 Millionen Euro unmittelbar ab sofort, weitere 90 Millionen Euro mit Closing. Darüber hinaus verzichten die Finanzierer auf bis zu 75 Prozent ihrer Forderungen. Diese Vereinbarung entlastet die Bilanzstruktur deutlich und stärkt die Eigenkapitalquote solide.

Die derzeitigen Aktionäre von Schur Flexibles haben sich aktiv an der beschriebenen Refinanzierungslösung beteiligt und somit die notwendige Rekapitalisierung und Restrukturierung der Finanzen und Kredite ermöglicht. Bis zum Closing werden sie ihre Anteile an Schur Flexibles an eine neue Eigentümergruppe bestehend aus aktuellen Schur-Gläubiger übertragen.

Das Management dankte in internen Informationen „allen Beteiligten - insbesondere unseren langjährigen Geschäftspartnern und unseren Mitarbeitern - für ihre konstruktiven und unterstützenden Maßnahmen in den vergangenen Wochen“.

Contracts for the refinancing of Schur Flexibles Holding signed

As expected, new and stronger financing structure developed by consensus

Stakeholders convinced of sustainable future of the group of companies

Closing of the entire transaction by late autumn 2022

Vienna, June 7, 2022

Following the announced changes in the ownership structure of Schur Flexibles Holding, the company continues to see itself in a stable position and has recently taken important steps for the future: "In the light of the solid operational performance of Schur Flexibles Group, we have, as expected, developed a new and stronger financing structure for Schur Flexibles Holding in recent weeks in consensus with our financing creditors and commercial banks," commented Josef Schultheis, Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) of Vienna-based Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, on the binding signing of the corresponding agreements.

"The liquidity for the supply chains has been refinanced, and with the transaction fully implemented, the group of companies is through-financed in the medium and long term," explains the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of one of Europe's leading suppliers of highly specialized flexible packaging solutions, Juan Luís Martínez Arteaga.

From the management's point of view, the commitment of these stakeholders impressively demonstrates how convinced they are of the Group's sustainable future. Schur Flexibles runs an operationally strong business with an economically resilient business model. Even against the backdrop of the security and economic policy uncertainties currently affecting the markets, the Group is well positioned overall with a broad product and market portfolio within our key markets.

Stakeholder confidence also takes into account the fact that Schur Flexibles has established a new type of internal control mechanism with the appointment of a new Chief Compliance Officer and is currently comprehensively revising its compliance policies.

The closing for the entire process of this transaction is expected to be completed by late fall of this year. The group of companies, with around 2,200 employees and 23 production sites in eleven countries, will have access to a total of 150 million euros in new liquidity in two tranches - 60 million euros immediately, and a further 90 million euros upon closing. In addition, the lenders will waive up to 75 percent of their receivables. This agreement significantly relieves the balance sheet structure and solidly strengthens the equity ratio.

The current shareholders of Schur Flexibles have actively participated in the refinancing solution described above, thus enabling the necessary recapitalization and restructuring of finances and loans. Pending the closing, they will transfer their shares in Schur Flexibles to a new ownership group of Schur creditors.

In internal information, the management thanked "all stakeholders - in particular our long-standing business partners and all our employees - for their constructive and supportive actions over the past weeks."

