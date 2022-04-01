New Media and Information Literacy Material for Pupils

Wien (OTS) - The Austrian and the German Press Councils developed a Media and Information Literacy Toolkit for schools within the EU project “Media Councils in the Digital Age”, co-funded by the European Commission. The project was launched in October 2019 and is now entering its third year. The core of the teaching material are case studies which can be used for role plays of sessions of a fictitious Press Council.

During this online press conference we will present two new videos, eight more role play case studies and two podcasts. The teaching material deals with various ethical problems in the context of privacy, human dignity, discrimination and the separation of editorial content and advertising. For further information on the project see www.presscouncils.eu.

Date: 6th of April 2022, 10.00 a.m.





Speakers:

Roman Portack (director of the German Press Council)

Katherine Sarikakis (professor for communication studies, Vienna University)

Alexander Warzilek (director of the Austrian Press Council)

Registration: info @ presserat.at (we will send you the relevant zoom-link).





Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Alexander Warzilek, Geschäftsführer, Tel.: 01-2369984-01