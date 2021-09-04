WSA: Appointment of Eminent Expert from Kuwait Ms. Manar Alhashash as WSA Secretary General of Arab Digital Content Award

WSA appoints Ms. Manar Alhashash as WSA Secretary General of the Arab Digital Content Award, contributing to the UN WSIS Tunis Action Lines and the UN SDGs.

Vienna/Salzburg (OTS) - World Summit Awards (WSA), the international award system for purpose driven digital content, is proud to appoint Ms. Manar Alhashash as WSA Secretary General of the Arab Digital Content Award, for a term of 3 years until 2024, contributing to the mission of implementing the United Nations World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Tunis Action Lines and the UN SDGs.

Ms. Manar Alhashash will lend her name and reputation to the global endeavour specifically for the regional activities of WSA, fostering the development of interactive digital Arabic content with social impact.

Prof. Dr. Peter A. Bruck, chairman of the Board of Directors of WSA, states: “The appointment of Ms. Alhashash, a pioneer of best use of digital innovation in Kuwait and the Arab region, was a decision taken by the Board on the grounds of her expertise and dedication to enrich digital content over the past 16 years of her work with WSA and her continuous support to high quality interactive content production in the Arab world.”

WSA is the initiative of the Austrian government to the United Nations World Summit on Information Society (UN WSIS). Since 2003, WSA succeeds as a global venture to select and promotes best digital content through its network of over 240 experts based in 187 UN member states.

WSA organizes yearly the Global Congress with many interactive sessions that enables knowledge transfer, networking among the global best in content driven digital solutions and celebrates 40 global winners in 8 categories.

WSA is an activity supported by the Austrian government ministries for digitisation and economy as well climate protection, technology and innovation. WSA cooperates with prestigious international organizations such as UNESCO, UNIDO, ITU, ESCWA and participates in the annual WSIS Forum in Geneva.

WSA is organised by the ICNM – the International Center for new Media through its offices in Salzburg and Vienna. ICNM is also recipient of multi-year financing of the European Commission and a partner of national governments around the world, including Germany. It is assigned by the Austrian government to run the WSA initiative since 2003.

Ms. Manar Alhashash is a renowned computer engineer, MBA, from Kuwait, with 20 years of experience in digital content. She is a pioneer in raising technology awareness in the entire Arab region, founded and run activities with NGOs and has built the momentum for digital content production in the Arab region. She was appointed as the first UN eLeader for youth and technology by UN GAID. She founded many successful businesses focused on digital content and has been an international juror for many years with WSA and Microsoft.

