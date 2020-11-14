100 armenische Organisationen in Europa fordern Neuverhandlung der Waffenstillstand-Vereinbarung durch OSZE

Wien (OTS) - Nach dem Krieg vor 30 Jahren wurde die sogenannte Minsk Gruppe der OSZE gegründet, um für einen Frieden in Berg-Karabach zu vermitteln. Nachdem der Krieg erneut ausgebrochen war, wurde am 9. November unter Vermittlung des russischen Präsidenten Vladimir Putin eine Waffenstillstandsvereinbarung getroffen. Diese Vereinbarung ist nicht nur für die armenische Bevölkerung von Berg-Karabach, sondern auch für Armenien gefährlich. Die armenischen Truppen aus Berg-Karabach müssen zirka 70% des Gebietes abgeben – darunter die Verbindung zur Republik Armenien. Lediglich ein kleiner Korridor soll Armenien und Berg-Karabach verbinden. Die russischen Truppen sollen diesen Korridor sowie ganz Berg-Karabach für fünf Jahre überwachen. Nach diesen fünf Jahren wird die Mission abgebrochen, wenn eine Seite dies möchte.

Es ist unklar, ob die armenische Bevölkerung überhaupt in ihre Häuser zurückkehren kann – viele verbrennen ihre Häuser und verlassen ihre Gebiete. Über 100.000 Menschen sind derzeit auf der Flucht. Unklar ist auch, was mit armenischen Kulturgütern passiert. In der Vergangenheit wurden stets armenische Kirchen oder Kreuzsteine in Aserbaidschan vernichtet, wie zahlreiche Medien vor einigen Jahren berichtet hatten.

Dies und mehrere weitere Punkte garantieren weder die Sicherheit der armenischen Bevölkerung, noch ist ein echter Frieden möglich. Nur eine Neuverhandlung der OSZE Ko-Vorsitzenden und vor allem mit französischer Beteiligung kann garantieren, dass der Waffenstillstand gerecht ist.

Rund 100 armenische Organisationen, NGOs oder Kirchengemeinden aus fast allen EU-Staaten sowie aus Großbritannien, der Schweiz und Norwegen fordern deshalb in einem Schreiben an die Co-Vorsitzenden der OSZE Minsk Gruppe eine Neuverhandlung des am 9. November unterzeichneten Waffenstillstands zwischen Russland, Armenien und Aserbaidschan über Berg-Karabach.

Der Brief sowie die unterzeichneten Organisationen (Achtung: in dieser Aussendung nur die in Österreich ansässigen Organisationen angeführt):

Open Letter to the co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group regarding the current conflict resolution process on Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh

We, the undersigned European-Armenian organisations, call upon the members of the OSCE Minsk Group to re-engage in the conflict resolution process by reviewing the current statement which was signed without the participation of two ofthe three OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the U.S.A. and France.

This document, forced onto the Armenians, is not a result of the OSCE Minsk Group process which has the international mandate to address the status and security issues related to Artsakh. The statement is extremely unbalanced in its conditions, does not provide basic security for the people of Artsakh and provides prolific grounds for violent escalations in the immediate and near future. The document fails to address key outstanding issues such as:

Failure to duly consider the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, as one of the agreed Basic Principles of the OSCE Minsk Group, infringes on their intrinsic human rights and leaves vast room for renewed Azerbaijani aggression. The numerous confirmed instances of war crimes committed by Azerbaijanagainst Armenian civilians, as well as its continuing hateful rhetoric reveals Azerbaijan’s aggressive ambition to ethnically cleanse the remaining areas of Artsakh of its Armenian population and eliminates any hopes for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Recognising the right to self-determination of the people Artsakh will provide the local population with basic protection against ethnic cleansing as it did in the case of Kosovo. The forced transfer of the Armenian populated territories of Artsakh into Azerbaijan’s control is in a gross violation of fundamental human rights, the historical legacy of the region and completely ignores the security of the ethnically- Armenian internally displaced people facing a humanitarian crisis amid a global pandemic. The current conditions of the peacekeeping mission will inevitably result in violence and human rights abuses against the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh, making the region uninhabitable for them. It has been agreed that six months before the first five years term, the peacekeeping forces can withdraw if either party requests it, allowing a dangerous window for violent escalations and aggressions immediatelythereafter. Given Turkey's aggressive role in the war through its direct supply of weapons and command expertise, its deployment of jihadist mercenaries, its continued denial of the Armenian Genocide, and its dangerously aggressive rhetoric against Armenia, it should under no circumstances play any role in the peacekeeping operations. Alongside Russian peacekeepers there should be deployments of permanent OSCE observers to increase theeffectiveness, objectivity and accountability of the peacekeeping operations.

The forced provision of a corridor between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhichevan is a grave violation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia feeding into Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s imperialisticambitions. It is completely unacceptable and has to be removed. The legal status and maintenance of the crucial Lachin corridor remains unclear and needs to be defined to ensure the free movement of people and goods to and from Armenia. Such a narrow corridor also threatens the people of Artsakh with being trapped and encircled immediately as soon as Azerbaijani aggression is renewed. Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh and the surrounding areas, including historical sites and artefacts, must be recorded and protected properly to stop the ongoing cultural genocide.

Given these severe shortcomings, we urge an immediate renegotiation of this statement signed by the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia on 10. November. A meaningful and fair agreement can only be reached under the supervision of honest brokers represented by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group. This will guarantee a ceasefire agreement that is acceptable and fair for both sides. No changes to the pre-ceasefire situation in the regions of Kelbajar and Lachin must be enforced unless the terms of the ceasefire document have been properly reviewed and the Minsk group can guarantee sustainable safety of the Armenian population in the region.

--- The signatories (Achtung: hier nur Österreich angeführt):

Armenisch-Apostolische Kirchengemeinde in Österreich (Austria)

Wiener Mechitharisten-Congregation (Austria)

Armenische Studenten Vereinigung (Austria)

Armenisch-Katholische Kirchengemeinde (Austria)

All Armenian Fonds in Österreich (Austria)

Austrian-Armenian Cultural Society (Austria)

„Hovannes Schiraz“ Samstagsschule (Austria)

Jugendorganisation der armenisch-apostolischen Kirchengemeinde (Austria)

Homenetmen Vienna (Austria)

The Austrian Armenian Committee for Justice and Democracy (Austria)

Anmerkung: Es haben aus fast jedem europäischen Land Organisationen unterzeichnet. Die gesamte Liste können Sie unter office@aakg.at beantragen.

