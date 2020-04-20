9. April 2020 Roundtable for Europe's Energy Future (REEF): “Recovery through an accelerated Green Deal”

Work better together: leverage technology and digitalization initiatives to foster greater crossstakeholder collaboration and smart sector integration.

In the ongoing crisis caused by COVID-19, the importance of a secure and sustainable energy supply as well as a reliable digital infrastructure for society has become particularly apparent. In this context, it is important that roadblocks are cleared to ensure reliable power supplies – in areas like movement of people and essential goods and manufacture of mission-critical equipment for life services.

We also recommend the establishment of a Crisis Response team that can connect virtually and advise on electricity for humanitarian needs and critical public services (e.g. hospitals) for the duration of the pandemic. REEF offers to provide advisory support to maintain reliable electricity supplies. Meanwhile, in our core business, we will do everything we can to keep up our services, in particular keeping the electricity system stable and the lights on in hospitals, homes and other critical areas.

To help our economy recover from the effects of the pandemic, we need to strengthen and expand our commitment to the European Green Deal. Ensuring its efficient implementation is a sustainable growth strategy in itself. Reducing administrative bottlenecks and regulatory barriers as well as providing financial support, will help to expedite the implementation of projects.

An accelerated Green Deal could be achieved through stronger alliances beyond the EU, especially with support from the US and China. This can result in a greater global benefit, reflecting the urgency of sustainability objectives. Resisting new threats, maintaining resilient operations and managing uncertainty requires a new level of collaborative thinking. We need strong European leadership on the National Energy and Climate Plans, as they are a key instrument in this accelerated transition to clean energy. The development of clean energy infrastructure after the crisis will of course continue to require the necessary financing and an enabling regulatory framework. This will support forwardlooking investments in critical infrastructure, technologies and supply chains and will leverage our European interdependence.

Based on the above factors, the recovery package should take the following points into account: