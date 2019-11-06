Ankündigung Sustainable Brand Talk & BRAND [LIFE] AWARD 2019

Das European Brand Institute lädt am 21. November 2019 ins Novomatic Forum zum Sustainable Brand Talk und verleiht im Anschluss den 11. BRAND [LIFE] AWARD.

Wien (OTS) - Das European Brand Institute veranstaltet am 21. November 2019 ab 17.30 Uhr im Novomatic Forum den Sustainable Brand Talk. Im Rahmen des exklusiven Marken-Events, initiiert vom European Brand Institute, diskutieren nach der Eröffnungsrede von Harald Neumann, CEO Novomatic AG, und Gerhard Hrebicek, Präsident des European Brand Institute, sowie der Keynote „Branding for Sustainability“ von Bernardo Calzilla-Sarmiento, Director of Trade, Investment and Innovation UNIDO,insgesamt sechs hochkarätige Sprecher wie Raphaela Fremuth, Coca-Cola HBC Austria, Herbert Kovar, Deloitte Österreich, Michele Haindl, QimiQ, Gabriela Maria Straka, Brau Union Österreich AG, Stefan Grafenhorst, Greiner AG, Christoph Schuh, APG, über branchenweite Lösungen hinsichtlich Nachhaltigkeit im Markenmanagement.

Im Anschluss wird der 11. BRAND [LIFE] AWARD verliehen. Damit werden Persönlichkeiten geehrt, die durch Einsatz, Leidenschaft, Leadership, Kontinuität und Nachhaltigkeit Marken national und international volkswirtschaftlich relevant gemacht haben. Die Laudatio hält Schauspieler und Comedian Gernot Haas.

