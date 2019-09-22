Neuromarketing leader to speak in Vienna

The Brainstorms Festival announces their inaugural keynote speaker, Dr. Roeland Dietvorst.

Wien (OTS) - In its first edition, happening in September 27th-28th, the Brainstorms Festival will consist of several talks and panel discussions addressing how understanding the human brain and behavior can help us do better business, how learning algorithms will transform medical diagnosis and treatment in the next five years, and what technologies are available to enhance our human biology.



Yesterday, the Brainstorms announced their inaugural speaker: Dr. Roeland Dietvorst. He has a PhD in Neuroscience, and is the founder and responsible for research & development at Alpha.One, a consumer neuroscience research and strategy firm. Roeland uses insights and techniques adopted from neuroscience to better understand how consumers respond to marketing efforts. In addition, he and the team at Alpha.One are applying Artificial Intelligence and deep learning in particular, to read the mind from neuroimaging data and build models that simulate human responses such as visual attention.



Roeland works for the government and international brands such as Uber, IKEA, Heineken and TomTom to help them understand how people derive value from communication and value propositions. His central focus is on how the brain processes information and how this leads to value perception and behavior change.

Besides his entrepreneurial activities, he is a faculty member at Singularity University, and lectures at INSEAD and many other business schools and universities. During his talk he will present the state of the art in consumer neuroscience, and challenge the audience to rethink their own day to day decision making.

Here are some other speakers at the Brainstorms Festival:

Gilles Clement (NASA), Neuroscience experiments in the International Space Station

Johannes Passecker, The neurobiology of bad decisions

Sofie Valk, Social behaviour and brain structure

Fabrizio Benedetti, The Placebo Effect

Diana Deca, Robots inspired by the brain

Vince Madai, Cognitive Biases in AI

Ágnes Dobos, Organ-on-chip technologies

Myriam Taga, Non-invasive brain stimulation techniques



The Brainstorms Festival

Two days on business, science and cutting-edge human oriented technology from the top experts of the world.

500 Attendees

15 Talks

3 Panel discussions

30 Speakers

30 Hours of workshop



Datum: 27.09.2019, 09:30 Uhr

Ort: Palladion XXI

Sebastian-Kohl-Gasse 3-9, 1210 Wien, Österreich

Url: http://brainstormsfestival.com

