The European Service Logistics Association (ESLA) names Dirk Bongartz Director Business Development

Wien (OTS) - ESLA announced that its board of directors has appointed Dirk Bongartz as Director Business Development. Dirk will define & execute the future strategy of ESLA within its European markets and drive the market penetration as well as collaboration within its members over all commercial and operational aspects. This leadership appointment is effective from May 1st.

“The European Service Logistics Association and its members have many opportunities for growth right now and we are fortunate to have an expert like Dirk Bongartz aboard. Dirk is a very experienced business leader that is able to grow cross-cultural teams and to support us define the future of service logistics in Europe”, said Richard Pöschl, speaking on behalf of the ESLA Board.

Dirk Bongartz has more than twenty years of management experience and was until recently heading the parts & supply management business unit for a leading Japanese automotive manufacturer. Along his career path, he gained multi-cultural experiences during deployments in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Russia, Sweden and Ukraine. Besides his strong professional profile, Dirk holds a MBA degree and is a passionate motorcycle rider.

ESLA is an exclusive network of professionals dedicated to Service Logistics & Night Express. Its members are working hand-in-hand with reputable OEMs from all industries and secure the supply of time-critical goods along the supply chain. The service portfolio comprises (emergency) warehousing of spare-parts, delivery of time critical goods and technical services.

