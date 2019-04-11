Alle
AVISO: PK Kandidatinnenvorstellung Initiative 1Europa, Freitag, 12.4.,10:30 Uhr

Die Initiative 1Europa um Johannes Voggenhuber lädt zur Vorstellung der Kandidatinnen und Kandidaten für die Europawahl 2019.

Wien (OTS) - Die Initiative 1Europa freut sich auf Ihr Kommen.

PK Kandidatinnenliste 1Europa Europawahl 2019

Die Initiative 1Europa stellt das Team zur Europawahl 2019 vor.

Datum: 12.04.2019, 10:30 - 10:30 Uhr

Ort: APA - Austria Presse Agentur
Laimgrubengasse 10, 1060 Wien, Österreich

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Initiative 1Europa
Marcel Ludwig
Presse und Kommunikation
+43 664 536 55 04
presse@1europa.at
https://1europa.at

