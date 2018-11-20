World Television Day feiert weltweit die Qualität des Fernsehens

Programminvestitionen liegen global bei rund 140 Milliarden Dollar

Wien/Brüssel (OTS) - TV-Profis auf der ganzen Welt feiern am Mittwoch, dem 21. November 2018, den Weltfernsehtag. Die Fernsehbranche betont dabei, dass Fernsehen heute – im Sinne von Total Video – viel mehr ist als klassisches, lineares TV. Im Rahmen der jährlichen Initiative der Vereinten Nationen wird von TV-Sendern weltweit ein 30-Sekunden-Spot on Air und Online gezeigt.

TV-Inhalte unterhalten, informieren und inspirieren – über alle Plattformen

Das Thema der 22. Ausgabe des World TV Day (WTVD) ist die Qualität der Inhalte. Dieser hohe Qualitätsstandard der TV-Programme spiegelt sich auch darin wider, dass das Fernsehen seine Zuschauer mittlerweile auf allen Plattformen unterhält, inspiriert und informiert. Allein 2017 lag die Produktion von TV-Fiction in der EU bei rund 920 unterschiedlichen Programmtiteln. Das entspricht mehr als 16.400 Episoden und über 11.000 Programmstunden, so der jüngste Bericht der Europäischen Audiovisuellen Informationsstelle.

Schätzung von The Global TV Group, egta, EBU und ACT: 140 Milliarden Dollar Programminvestitionen

Ein deutlicher Indikator für die Robustheit, Investitionsbereitschaft und Innovationskraft des Fernsehens ist die Höhe der Programminvestitionen der TV-Sender – sowohl in lokale Eigen- und Auftragsproduktionen als auch in internationale Lizenzprogramme. Diese Summe liegt laut einer Schätzung von The Global TV Group derzeit bei rund 140 Milliarden Dollar, die TV-Sender weltweit in ihre Programme investieren. The Global TV Group ist ein informeller Verbund von nationalen TV-Gattungsinitiativen wie Screenforce in Österreich und den Verbänden egta, EBU und ACT. Die globale Schätzung umfasst wiederum zwei Datenquellen: zum einen Daten, die IHS Markit (1) für 2017 in 27 Ländern erhoben hat, zum anderen eine aktuelle Umfrage von egta und The Global TV Group bei ihren Mitglieds-und Partnerunternehmen in 21 Ländern (2). Danach betragen die Programminvestitionen der TV-Sender alleine in Nordamerika 61 Milliarden Dollar – eine Summe, die höher ist als alle Investitionen von OTT-Plattformen auf der ganzen Welt. Die höchsten nationalen Investitionsvolumen in Europa: Großbritannien mit 8,6 Milliarden Euro, Deutschland mit 8 Milliarden Euro, Frankreich mit 5,5 Milliarden Euro und Italien mit 4,4 Milliarden Euro.

Quellen

(1) IHS Markit Channels & Programming Intelligence - TV-Programmausgaben 2017 nach Regionen (in Mrd. USD), Daten aus 27 Ländern

(2) Umfrage in 21 Ländern von egta und The Global TV Group

Weitere Infos zum World TV Day: http://worldtelevisionday.tv

Pressekontakte

Alain Beerens,

Marcom Manager, egta

Association of television and radio sales houses

T : +32 2 290 31 38

alain.beerens @ egta.com

Anne Brochot

Senior Project Manager,

Eurovision TV, EBU

European Broadcasting Union

T +41(0) 22 717 28 88

brochot @ ebu.ch

Grégoire Polad Director General, ACT

Association of Commercial Television in Europe

T +32 2 738 76 12

gp@acte.be

The Global TV Group is an informal grouping of broadcasters’ and sales houses’ trade bodies in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Latin America, whose joint objective is to promote television and remind advertisers, journalists, tech gurus, agencies and industry peers about the effectiveness and popularity of TV. www.theglobaltvgroup.com

The Association of Commercial Television in Europe (ACT) represents the interests of leading commercial broadcasters in 37 European countries. The ACT member companies finance, produce, promote and distribute content and services benefiting millions of Europeans across all platforms. ACT engages with the EU institutions to achieve a balanced and appropriate regulatory framework which will encourage further investment and growth in our sector. acte.be

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the world's leading alliance of public service media, with 73 members in 56 countries from Europe and beyond. The EBU operates Eurovision and Euroradio and is devoted to making public service media indispensable. The EBU supports and strengthens public service media, provides first-class media services and offers members agile platforms for learning and sharing. ww.ebu.ch

egta is the association representing television and radio sales houses, either independent from the channel or in-house, that markets the advertising space of both private and public television and radio stations throughout Europe and beyond. egta fulfils different functions for its members in fields of activities as diversified as regulatory issues, audience measurement, sales methods, interactivity, cross-media, technical standards, new media, etc. During its more than 40 years’ existence, egta has become the reference centre for television and radio advertising in Europe. egta counts more than 140 members operating across 40 countries. www.egta.com

The Brussels-based United Nations Regional Information Centre for Europe – UNRIC – provides information on UN activities to 22 countries and is active on social media and websites in 13 languages. It acts as the European communication office of the United Nations and its aim is to engage and inform European citizens about global issues. It also liaises with institutions of the European Union in the field of information. Its outreach activities, joint public information campaigns and events are organized with partners including the EU, governments, the media, NGOs, the creative community, and local authorities.

Screenforce ist die Gattungsinitiative der TV-Vermarkter in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz. Die Partnerunternehmen sind die Arbeitsgemeinschaft TELETEST (AGTT) für Österreich, sowie IP Deutschland, SevenOne Media, ARD-Werbung SALES & SERVICES, EL CARTEL MEDIA, Discovery Networks Deutschland, SPORT1 MEDIA, Visoon Video Impact, Sky Media, Disneymedia+, ServusTV und AG Fernsehwerbung Schweiz (AGFS) für die Schweiz. Die 12 Partner repräsentieren gemeinsam 95 Prozent des TV-Werbemarktes in den DACH-Ländern. www.screenforce.at

Dem 2005 gegründeten Verein Arbeitsgemeinschaft TELETEST (AGTT) gehören der ORF / ORF E, ATV, ServusTV, die IP Österreich (Vermarkter der Mediengruppe RTL in Österreich), die ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 sowie Goldbach Media Austria (Vermarkter von Comedy Central / Viva Austria, DMAX Austria, N24 Austria und Nickelodeon Austria) an. Derzeit beauftragt die AGTT ein Haushaltspanel mit elektronischen Messverfahren, das über die Nutzung sämtlicher Bewegtbildangebote und sonstiger Bildschirmangebote in österreichischen Haushalten repräsentativ berichtet. www.agtt.at

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Arbeitsgemeinschaft TELETEST (AGTT) / Generalsekretariat

Tel.: +43 1 87878 12322 Fax: 12743

Würzburggasse 30, A-1136 Wien

E-Mail: gs @ agtt.at

www.agtt.at