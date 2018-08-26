IACA and Ban Ki-moon Centre Join Forces against Corruption

Alpbach (OTS) - The International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) and the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens today signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the global fight against corruption and work together towards fulfilling the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Martin Kreutner, IACA’s Dean and Executive Secretary, signed the agreement during the European Forum Alpbach with Ban Ki-moon, former UN Secretary-General, and Dr. Heinz Fischer, former Federal President of Austria and Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre.

The agreement paves the way for possible joint projects between IACA and the Ban Ki-moon Centre in anti-corruption education, training, research, and capacity- and institution-building, including through empowering women and youth.

Ban Ki-moon commented:

“Educating global citizens to help make the world safer and more sustainable for current and future generations is a vital part of the Centre’s mission. I am confident that our new partnership with IACA, a global hub for anti-corruption education, will make an important contribution in this regard.”

Heinz Fischer continued:

“Major global challenges such as corruption require us all to work together to seek solutions. Today’s agreement, between two Austria-based organizations with a shared global outlook, represents a significant further commitment to this inclusive approach.”

Martin Kreutner concluded:

“Investing in anti-corruption education and empowerment is essential if we are to realize the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. IACA is extremely pleased to be joining forces with the Ban Ki-moon Centre, and we look forward to working together to prevent and fight corruption across the globe.”

Notes

The International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) is an international organization and educational institution focusing on anti-corruption and compliance. At present IACA has a global constituency of 74 Parties and alumni in 157 countries and jurisdictions.

It is headquartered in Laxenburg/Vienna, Austria. www.iaca.int

The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens is an international non-profit organization recognized as Quasi-International–Organization with affiliated offices and institutes in Vienna, New York, Seoul and Almaty. The BKMC is led by two co-chairmen Ban Ki-moon (UNSG 2007-2016) and Heinz Fischer (Austrian President 2004-2016) and is focusing on empowering youth and women in the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals.

It is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. www.bankimooncentre.org

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Richard Eames

Senior Coordinator for Advocacy and Communications, IACA

M: +43 660 423 8340

T: +43 2236 710 718 108

E: richard.eames @ iaca.int