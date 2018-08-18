Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer deeply saddened about passing away of Kofi Annan

Wien/Seoul/Genf (OTS) - The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens in Vienna, together with its Co-Chairmen Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer and its Board Members are deeply shocked and saddened about the sudden and unexpected passing away of Kofi Annan, the 7th Secretary General of the United Nations. His lifelong dedication for world peace and human rights will not be forgotten and his work towards achieving these goals will last on through the extraordinary work of his whole lifetime and the continued work of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

In these difficult times our heartfelt condolences go out to Nane Annan, his family and friends.





Today the World has lost a great human being and an extraordinary mind.





Ban Ki-moon & Heinz Fischer





