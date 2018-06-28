tele.ring Sommerhit: Alle Handys für kurze Zeit um 0 Euro
Wien (OTS) -
- Apple iPhone SE, Huawei P20 lite, Moto G6, Samsung Galaxy S7 und viele mehr
- Nur bis 15. August um 0 Euro erhältlich
- Keine Aktivierungskosten
Schöne Urlaubsfotos mit einem neuen Handy machen, der tele.ring Sommerhit macht es möglich. Ab 29. Juni 2018 sind alle Handys im tele.ring Sortiment in Kombination mit dem passenden Tarif um 0 Euro erhältlich. Dazu gehört unter anderen das Apple iPhone SE, Huawei P20 lite, Moto G6 und Samsung Galaxy S7. Die Aktion gilt für Erstanmeldungen bis 15. August 2018. Einmalige Aktivierungskosten (49,90 Euro) entfallen.
„Schlaue KOMBI“-Tarife mit allen Smartphones um 0 Euro
Das tele.ring Handy-Sortiment umfasst Geräte von Alcatel, Apple, Emporia, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Samsung und Sony. Im tele.ring-Smartphone-Tarif „Schlaue KOMBI MAXI“ ab 22 Euro pro Monat ist bis 15. August beispielsweise das Apple iPhone SE, Huawei P20 lite und Samsung Galaxy S7 um 0 Euro verfügbar. In Kombination mit dem Tarif „Schlaue KOMBI MINI“ ab 17 Euro pro Monat ist das Huawei P Smart, Moto G6 und Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) um 0 Euro erhältlich.
Alle neuen Smartphones sind bei tele.ring wie immer entsperrt.
Weitere Information zum tele.ring Sommerhit ab 29. Juni unter www.tele.ring.at
