Hämatologen aus ganz Europa treffen sich vom 14.-17. Juni 2018 in Stockholm (Schweden), um Durchbrüche bei Blutkrankheiten zu diskutieren
Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) -
Zum bevorstehenden 23. Kongress der European Hematology Association (EHA) im Stockholmsmässan (Stockholm, Schweden) vom 14.-17. Juni 2018 werden mehr als 11.000 Teilnehmer erwartet. Präsentiert werden die neuesten Entwicklungen und Forschungsdaten zu Blutkrankheiten; zudem lanciert die EHA zwei neue Programme zu Immuntherapie und Hämoglobinopathien
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg )
Auszüge werden im Rahmen zweiter Presseveranstaltungen vor Medienvertretern präsentiert.
Freitag, 15. Juni 2018 von 8.30-10.00 Uhr MESZ, Raum K11
Moderator: Elizabeth Macintyre
Abstract Referent Titel
S138 Jesus G. Berdeja Update on bb2121, a promising therapy for patients
with heavily pre-treated relapsed/refractory
multiple myeloma
S110 Olivier Casasnovas AHL2011: Outstanding disease control with a
minimized BEACOPP exposure and toxicity in
patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma S149 Fang Liu First-in-Human CLL1-CD33 Compound CAR T Cells as a
Two-pronged Approach for the treatment of
refractory acute myeloid leukemia
S151 Valentin Goede Overall survival benefit of obinutuzumab over
rituximab when combined with chlorambucil in
patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and
comorbidities S154 Frank Morschhauser Is RELEVANCE Relevant? Results of the phase III study of R2 vs R-chemo in first-line follicular
lymphoma
S152 Francesca Vinchi Iron: a double-edged sword in inflammation
Samstag, 16. Juni 2018 von 8.30-09.30
Uhr MESZ, Raum K11
Moderator: Ton Hagenbeek
Abstract Referent Title
S832 Jing Pan New anti-CD22 CAR-T immunotherapy saved life
of children with leukemia
S852 Meletios iNNOVATE Study: Ibrutinib plus Rituximab for Dimopoulos Patients with Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
S802 Laurie H. Sehn Answering the unmet need in one of the most common types of lymphoma: It's as simple as A-D-C
Neben diesen Abstracts wird am Samstag, den 16.
Juni ein neues EHA-Programm mit dem Titel
"Topics-in-Focus" vorgestellt:
- 09.05-09.10 Uhr: Immunotherapy -> Making CAR-T cells happen in Europe, John Gribben, Barts Cancer Institute, London, Vereinigtes Königreich
- 09.15-09.20 Uhr: Hemoglobinopathies -> From the basics of sickle cell disease to where we are now, Maria Cappellini, Universität Mailand-Stiftung IRCCS Policlinico (Poliklinikum), Italien.
Embargo
Bitte beachten Sie, dass alle ausgewählten Abstracts in diesen Presseveranstaltungen unseren Embargorichtlinien unterliegen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Medienrichtlinien zum Kongress . Das Programm für den 23. Kongress finden Sie hier.
Website: http://www.ehaweb.org