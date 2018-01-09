Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Personensuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) Label Change Marks Important Advance for European Women of Childbearing Age With Chronic Rheumatic Disease

Wien (OTS) -

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Corporate Communications Investor Relations Brand Communications
France Nivelle, Antje Witte, Andrea Levin Christopher,
Global Communications, UCB Investor Relations, UCB ImmunologyCommunications, UCB

T +32.2.559.9178, T +32.2.559.94.14, T +1.404.483.7329
france.nivelle@ucb.com antje.witte@ucb.com andrea.levin@ucb.com

Laurent Schots,
Media Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.92.64,
laurent.schots@ucb.com

OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS | PRN0002

Termine am 9. Jänner in d... CIMZIA® (certolizumab peg...