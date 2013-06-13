Institut IGH's Kosovo Motorway Project selected as best project in the "roads and highways" category

IGH wins the prestigious 2013 Global Best Projects Award bestowed by Engineering News-Record

Zagreb (OTS) - The Institut IGH, i.e. the Kosovo Motorway Project, is the winner of the prestigious 2013 Global Best Projects Award bestowed by the US Engineering News-Record.

The Kosovo Motorway Project has been singled out by a qualified jury as the best international project in the category of Roads and Highways, where a particular attention is paid to the excellence in construction and design.

The winners of the 2013 global Best Projects Awards were selected by an independent jury of industry leaders with an extensive international experience.

Criteria for the award included safety, innovation, contribution to global community, aesthetic appeal and craftsmanship, with a special emphasis on global diversity of project teams.

About Global Best Projects Awards

The Global Best Projects Award is an international professional award aimed at promoting the best international construction projects and companies that have proven their merit through design work and quality and innovation in construction. The award is bestowed in 20 categories, ranging from airports to education. More information about the award can be found at

http://enr.construction.com/BestProjects/global/2013/.

About Institut IGH Inc.

IGH is the company with a high concentration of knowledge and, considering the number of its experts and project references, it can rightfully be stated that IGH is the leading design, consulting and research company in the sphere of research and development activities in civil engineering. IGH's laboratories are accredited for as many as 600 test methods. By their equipment and technical capabilities, they rank among the leading laboratories in Europe. Our Institute is fully prepared for the oncoming accession to the European Union -every certificate delivered by IGH laboratories will be valid anywhere in Europe.

In Croatia, there is practically no infrastructure facility, road, tunnel or bridge that has not benefited from our services - design or supervision, construction quality inspection, feasibility and other studies, expert opinions, and technical appraisals. In addition to its outstanding work on most construction projects in Croatia, IGH has also taken up challenges in neighbouring countries such as Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania and Bulgaria, but also in more distant countries such as Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine.

