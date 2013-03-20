EANS-Stimmrechte: WINCOR NIXDORF Aktiengesellschaft / Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

In accordance with Section 21 Paragraph 1 WpHG Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202-5408, USA, has informed us that on March 12, 2013, the stake in the voting rights in Wincor Nixdorf AG, Heinz-Nixdorf-Ring 1, 33106 Paderborn, Germany, has exceeded the threshold of 3%. On that date, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. held 4.81% in relation to all voting rights in Wincor Nixdorf AG (voting rights arising from 1,589,930 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)). All such voting rights were attributable to Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with sentences 2 and 3 WpHG. Of such voting rights, more than 3% in relation to all voting rights in Wincor Nixdorf AG were voting rights arising from shares held by Artisan Partners Funds Inc.

