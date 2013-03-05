Alle
Psychotherapie-Konferenz in Sofia, April 2013

35. EANLPt-Konferenz zum Thema "Psychotherapeutic cases"

Wien (OTS) - Die Europäische Gesellschaft für Neuro-Linguistische Psychotherapie (www.eanlpt.org) veranstaltet von 05. - 06. April 2013 in Sofia (Bulgarien) eine internationale, wissenschaftliche NLPt Konferenz zum Thema "psychotherapeutic cases".

Infos: http://www.eanlpt.org/35_sofia.htm

35. EANLPt-Konferenz zum Thema "Psychotherapeutic cases" in Sofia

Datum: 5. - 6.4.2013, ab 10:00 Uhr

Ort:
The Red House Centre for Culture and Debate
www.redhouse-sofia.org
Ljuben Karavelov St. 15, 1142 Sofia, Bulgarien

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

EANLPt - European Association for Neuro-Linguistic Psychotherapy
Mag. Peter Schütz, M.Sc. MBA, info@eanlpt.org
Widerhofergasse 4/7, 1090 Wien, www.eanlpt.org

OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS | NEF0010

