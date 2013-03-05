Psychotherapie-Konferenz in Sofia, April 2013
35. EANLPt-Konferenz zum Thema "Psychotherapeutic cases"
Wien (OTS) - Die Europäische Gesellschaft für Neuro-Linguistische Psychotherapie (www.eanlpt.org) veranstaltet von 05. - 06. April 2013 in Sofia (Bulgarien) eine internationale, wissenschaftliche NLPt Konferenz zum Thema "psychotherapeutic cases".
Infos: http://www.eanlpt.org/35_sofia.htm
Datum: 5. - 6.4.2013, ab 10:00 Uhr
Ort:
The Red House Centre for Culture and Debate
www.redhouse-sofia.org
Ljuben Karavelov St. 15, 1142 Sofia, Bulgarien
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
EANLPt - European Association for Neuro-Linguistic Psychotherapy
Mag. Peter Schütz, M.Sc. MBA, info@eanlpt.org
Widerhofergasse 4/7, 1090 Wien, www.eanlpt.org