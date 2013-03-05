Psychotherapie-Konferenz in Sofia, April 2013

35. EANLPt-Konferenz zum Thema "Psychotherapeutic cases"

Wien (OTS) - Die Europäische Gesellschaft für Neuro-Linguistische Psychotherapie (www.eanlpt.org) veranstaltet von 05. - 06. April 2013 in Sofia (Bulgarien) eine internationale, wissenschaftliche NLPt Konferenz zum Thema "psychotherapeutic cases".

Infos: http://www.eanlpt.org/35_sofia.htm

35. EANLPt-Konferenz zum Thema "Psychotherapeutic cases" in Sofia



Datum: 5. - 6.4.2013, ab 10:00 Uhr



Ort:

The Red House Centre for Culture and Debate

www.redhouse-sofia.org

Ljuben Karavelov St. 15, 1142 Sofia, Bulgarien



Rückfragen & Kontakt:

EANLPt - European Association for Neuro-Linguistic Psychotherapy

Mag. Peter Schütz, M.Sc. MBA, info @ eanlpt.org

Widerhofergasse 4/7, 1090 Wien, www.eanlpt.org