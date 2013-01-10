EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Villeroy & Boch AG / Bekanntmachung gemäß § 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
Hiermit gibt die Villeroy & Boch AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Bericht: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht
Deutsch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.02.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/de/de/home/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte.html
Englisch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.02.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/en/gb/home/the-company/investor-relations/reports.html
Bericht: Konzern-Halbjahresfinanzbericht
Deutsch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.07.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/de/de/home/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte.html
Englisch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.07.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/en/gb/home/the-company/investor-relations/reports.html
Bericht: Konzern-Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres Deutsch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.04.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/de/de/home/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte.html
Englisch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.04.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/en/gb/home/the-company/investor-relations/reports.html
Bericht: Konzern-Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres Deutsch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21.10.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/de/de/home/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte.html
Englisch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21.10.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/en/gb/home/the-company/investor-relations/reports.html
