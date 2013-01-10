Alle
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Villeroy & Boch AG / Bekanntmachung gemäß § 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Hinweisbekanntmachung für Finanzberichte übermittelt durch euro adhoc mit dem Ziel einer europaweiten Verbreitung. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Hiermit gibt die Villeroy & Boch AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht
Deutsch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.02.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/de/de/home/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte.html
Englisch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.02.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/en/gb/home/the-company/investor-relations/reports.html

Bericht: Konzern-Halbjahresfinanzbericht
Deutsch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.07.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/de/de/home/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte.html
Englisch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.07.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/en/gb/home/the-company/investor-relations/reports.html

Bericht: Konzern-Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres Deutsch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.04.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/de/de/home/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte.html
Englisch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.04.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/en/gb/home/the-company/investor-relations/reports.html

Bericht: Konzern-Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres Deutsch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21.10.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/de/de/home/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte.html
Englisch:
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21.10.2013
Veröffentlichungsort :
http://www.villeroy-boch.com/en/gb/home/the-company/investor-relations/reports.html

Emittent: Villeroy & Boch AG Saaruferstraße D-66693 Mettlach Telefon: +49-(0)6864-81-0 FAX: +49-(0)6864-81-2692 Email: info@villeroy-boch.com WWW: http://www.villeroy-boch.com Branche: Konsumgüter ISIN: DE0007657231 Indizes: CDAX, Classic All Share, Prime All Share Börsen: Freiverkehr: Berlin, München, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Regulierter Markt/Prime Standard: Frankfurt Sprache: Deutsch

