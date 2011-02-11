EANS-Adhoc: Westag & Getalit AG / Strong sales growth in 2010; Moderately higher earnings before income tax in spite of marked increase in raw materials prices

11.02.2011

In the fiscal year 2010, Westag & Getalit AG was able to increase its sales revenues by 7.6% to EUR 216.6 million in a positive market environment. In this context, we benefited from the pick-up in construction activity in Germany. It was also good to see that our export sales increased at a disproportionate rate of 9.1% as the markets in Europe stabilised.

Earnings before income tax improved by a moderate 0.9% to EUR 15.1 million, as the growing sales revenues had a positive impact on the bottom line. On the other hand, the sharp rise in raw materials prices, which increasingly made itself felt in 2010, had an adverse effect.

In line with earnings before tax, net profit for the year rose by a moderate 1.4% to EUR 10.7 million.

All above figures are provisional and are subject to the ongoing audit of the financial statements. The final figures will probably be communicated in an ad-hoc press release on March 24, 2011.

Westag & Getalit AG

