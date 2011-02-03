EANS-Adhoc: Amendment of a previously released adhoc announcement / Increase in purchase price for the 25.1 % interest in ARICONSULT Holding AG

03.02.2011

Vienna/Frankfurt, 03.02.2011. In an adhoc announcement made on 16.12.2010 via euro adhoc, C-QUADRAT Investment AG (ISIN AT0000613005) gave notice of its intended sale of its 25,1 % interest in ARICONSULT Holding AG at a fixed purchase price of EUR 500.000,--. In the course of further negotiations the Management Board was able to reach agreement with the buyer, on 03.02.2011, on the inclusion of an additional variable purchase price component that is currently valued by C-QUADRAT Investment AG at around EUR 270.000,--, with the result that the total purchase price for the 25.1 % interest in ARICONSULT Holding AG is around EUR 770.000,--.

Before its shares may be sold to third parties, C-QUADRAT shall offer its shares in ARICONSULT Holding AG to the other shareholders in ARICONSULT Holding AG (pre-emptive right). This pre-emptive right must be exercised within two months, and any subsequent pre-emptive right to assignment of shares must be exercised within one further month.

Sale of the interest is subject to non-prohibition by the Austrian Financial Markets Supervisory Authority.

original announcement:

EANS-Adhoc: C-QUADRAT Investment AG intends to sell its 25.1 %-stake in Ariconsult Holding AG

16.12.2010

Vienna/Frankfurt, 16.12.2010. C-QUADRAT Investment AG (ISIN AT0000613005) intends to sell its 25.1 %-stake in Ariconsult Holding AG subject to approval of

the supervisory board and the Austrian Financial Market Authority. The agreed purchase price is EUR 500.000,--.

Before its shares may be sold to third parties, C-QUADRAT shall offer its shares

in Ariconsult Holding AG to the other shareholders in Ariconsult Holding AG (pre-emptive right). This pre-emptive right must be exercised within two months,

and any subsequent pre-emptive right to assignment of shares must be exercised within one further month.

The sale of shares is contingent on the entire shareholding being sold. Partial sale is not intended (even in the context of the pre-emptive right).

end of ad-hoc-announcement ================================================================================ C-QUADRAT, the fund company - is an independent, quantitative, asset manager operating across Europe. Founded in 1991, the company has had its own asset management company with a bank licence since 2003 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since November 2006 and at the Vienna Stock Exchange since May 2008. The C-QUADRAT team has made a name for itself across Europe with its asset management, analysis and investment fund management activities. Innovative investment strategies for institutional investors round off the product offering. Many banks, insurance companies and financial service providers operating internationally rely on the expertise of C-QUADRAT.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Andreas Wimmer

Member of the Board

C-QUADRAT Investment AG

Stubenring 2

A-1010 Wien

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

Mail: a.wimmer @ investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com

Andreas Wimmer

Member of the Board

C-QUADRAT Investment AG

Stubenring 2

A-1010 Wien

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

Mail: a.wimmer @ investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com