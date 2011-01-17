EANS-Stimmrechte: centrotherm photovoltaics AG / Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch euro adhoc mit dem Ziel einer europaweiten Verbreitung. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Mitteilung nach § 21 Abs. 1 WpHG (Aktie)

Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen:

-----------------------------------

Name: SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. Sitz: Los Angeles, California Staat: USA SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., Los Angeles, California, USA, hat uns am 14. Januar

gemäß § 21 Abs. 1 WpHG folgendes mitgeteilt:

On 11 January 2011, the stake of SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., in the voting rights in centrotherm photovoltaics AG, Johannes-Schmid-Straße 8, 89143 Blaubeuren, Germany, exceeded the threshold of 3 %. On that date, SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., held 3.01 % (637,375 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)) in relation to all voting rights in centrotherm photovoltaics AG.

Ende der Mitteilung euro adhoc

Emittent: centrotherm photovoltaics AG Johannes-Schmid-Str. 8 D-89143 Blaubeuren Telefon: +49 (0) 7344 91880 Email: info @ centrotherm.de WWW: http://www.centrotherm.de Branche: Energie ISIN: DE000A0JMMN2 Indizes: TecDAX Börsen: Regulierter Markt/Prime Standard: Frankfurt, Freiverkehr: Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, München Sprache: Deutsch

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Saskia Feil

Tel: +49 (0) 7344 918-8890

saskia.feil@centrotherm.de