EANS-Adhoc: JoWooD Entertainment AG applied for a procedure of capital reorganization at the Commercial Court Vienna in accordance with Art. 167 IO/ Insolvency Statute

07.01.2011

The management board of JoWooD Entertainment AG announces that all efforts towards restructuring of capitalization concerning outside capital as well as equity capital had to be considered as failed on 06/01/2011.

On the basis of this fact, material insolvency occurred with this date.

Therefore today, JoWooD Entertainment AG applied for a procedure of capital reorganization at the Commercial Court Vienna in accordance with Art. 167 IO/ Insolvency Statute.

Bond creditors of the 10% bond 2007-2011 (ISIN: AT0000A05TV0) are asked to report directly to the company (see queries reference) to be able to coordinate their rights.

The management board assumes that negotiations with creditors and possible investors can be positively conducted and finalized within 90 days and thus continuation of the company can be assured.

issuer: JoWooD Entertainment AG Heiligenstädter Straße 201-203 / Top 19 A-1190 Wien phone: +43 (0)1 37909-0 FAX: +43 (0)1 37909-1064 mail: investor @ jowood.com WWW: http://www.jowood.com sector: Software ISIN: AT0000747357 indexes: WBI, ViDX, mid market

stockmarkets: free trade: Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, München, Regulated free trade: Wien

language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

JoWooD Entertainment AG

Ing. Mag. Franz Rossler, Vorstand

Mag. Philipp Brock, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (0)1 37909

investor @ jowood.com

http://corporate.jowood.com