EANS-Adhoc: SW Umwelttechnik: Starting the new year with incoming orders totalling EUR 6.5 m

05.01.2011

OMS, the engineering company of the SW Group, has been successful in commissioning orders through the current strong public bidding requests. OMS won the contracts "Lajoskomáron" and "Kisújszállás" in Hungary as well as the "Madaras" in Romania valuing a total of E 6.5 m; they were all signed before Christmas.

As forecast by SW Umwelttechnik in the Q3 report, the last few months have seen a significant increase in public bidding requests in CEE. In Hungary water conservation projects totalling around E 280 m were put on the bidding table. 1,700 km of sewerage networks are planned on being renewed and extended. 18 projects regarding wastewater treatment plants are also being developed; these plants are meant to purify 40,000m2 of wastewater. SW Umwelttechnik is offering services in terms of planning and project management through its engineering companies and the supply of pipes and man holes through its production companies. In addition SW Umwelttechnik is able to offer operator models as "build and operate" due to our long-standing experience.

The current sewerage network in Lajoskomáron, which lies in the popular tourist area around the Balaton, is being extended and the operation of the wastewater purification plant will then be undertaken by OMS. The total syndicate value, of which OMS is responsible for half, amounts to around E 10 m and completion of the project is expected at the end of 2012. In addition OMS will handle a project in the thermal springs town of Kisújszállás where the current storm water sewer is being renewed with a total length of 9 km.

Romania has also shown an increase in public bidding requests and OMS is part of the syndicate that is in charge of developing and installing a new wastewater treatment plant in the border city of Madaras. OMS is responsible for the technical plants and the order value amounts to E 1.4 m. The plant will be set up with a capacity of 250m3/t and will purify the wastewater of the 3,000 strong population there.

Further orders are expected in January and February 2011. This is in line with SW Umwelttechnik's forecast that 2011 will bring further turnover in infrastructural projects handed out by the public authorities of CEE.

SW Umwelttechnik, a family firm founded in 1910 and listed on the Viennese stock exchange since 1997, stands for sustainable management and consistent growth in Eastern and South-eastern Europe. With our innovative technology to protect the environment we provide an important contribution to the development of necessary infrastructure in Central and South-eastern Europe.

