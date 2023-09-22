Press Kit | RAPHAEL. GOLD & SILK at Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna as of 26 September 2023

RAPHAEL GOLD & SILK 26 September 20223 to 14 January 2024

From 26 September 2023 to 14 January 2024, the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna will devote its major autumn exhibition RAPHAEL. GOLD & SILK to a medium that was indispensable to the culture of representation and celebration during the Renaissance: monumental tapestries.

The central focus is the series of depictions featuring the life and acts of the apostles St Peter and St Paul by the momentous painter Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, known as Raphael (1483–1520). The exhibition traces the sustained influence Raphael’s compositions had on stylistic developments in the 16th century, in particular of Flemish wall hangings.

His idealized image of the human form and the highly expressive gestures of his figures as well as the harmony inherent to his works, landscapes with a convincing perspective and classical architecture were taken up by renowned artists such as Barend van Orley, Michiel Coxcie and Pieter Coecke van Aelst. The latter contributed among others the designs for the spectacular series of The Seven Deadly Sins that forms another highlight in this exhibition.

The tapestry collection of the Kunsthistorisches Museum from former imperial ownership are among the most important of their kind in the world. Eighteen selected pieces impressively demonstrate the great fascination exuded by the exquisite wall hangings. Designs by the artists, paintings and sculptures, photographs and copperplate engravings from the museum's own holdings and from international lenders are juxtaposed with the tapestries.

Katja Schmitz-von Ledebur curated the exhibition and wrote the richly illustrated accompanying publication.

An extensive programme of guided tours, lectures and events accompanies the exhibition. Information on the exhibition and dates can be found on our website: Raphael. Gold & Silk

Please do not hesitate to contact us for enquiries and appointments with the curator.

