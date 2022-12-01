Mathias Drescher: A New Attorney at Binder Grösswang

Mathias Drescher: A New Attorney at Binder Grösswang

Binder Grösswang has added a new attorney to its banking & finance team. Since the end of November, Attorney-at-Law Mathias Drescher (32) has been strengthening the successful finance team led by Binder Grösswang partners Stefan Tiefenthaler and Emanuel Welten.

“I am pleased to be continuing my career at one of the leading commercial law firms in Austria, where I can support Binder Grösswang’s banking & finance team in providing our clients with legal counsel of the highest quality,” says Mathias Drescher.

Mathias Drescher has extensive experience in advising lenders and borrowers on domestic and cross-border finance transactions, with a particular focus on real estate finance.

Mathias studied law at the University of Graz (Mag. iur. 2016) and Sophia University in Tokyo (Mag. iur. 2016). In the summer of 2013 he participated in the China Know-How summer school of Peking University and Fudan University Shanghai. Before joining Binder Grösswang he worked for more than five years at a leading Austrian law firm as a legal assistant and then as an associate, and also gained in-house experience in the field of commercial real estate finance at one of the leading Austrian banks.

“The addition of another attorney is an indication of the steady growth and notable success of our practice group and of Binder Grösswang as a whole,” affirm Stefan Tiefenthaler and Emanuel Welten. “Through this ongoing development we are continuously enhancing the quality of our services for our clients.”

About Binder Grösswang

Binder Grösswang has been ranked among the leading commercial law firms in Austria for 60 years. Our activities focus on international issues, especially M&A and financing transactions, major arbitration and litigation, and advice on matters of corporate, banking, insolvency and restructuring, public procurement, digital law, competition and real estate law. Binder Grösswang’s team at its offices in Vienna and Innsbruck comprises a total of more than 180 employees, including approximately 100 lawyers.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Media Contact:

Petra Hinterberger

BINDER GRÖSSWANG Rechtsanwälte GmbH

Head of Corporate Communications and Business Development

Phone: +43 1 534 80 - 669

E-mail: hinterberger@bindergroesswang.at

Website: https://www.bindergroesswang.at/presse