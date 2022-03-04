Research Institute IST Austria becomes ISTA

Research Institute IST Austria becomes ISTA The internationally known Institute of Science and Technology Austria in Klosterneuburg reveals its new logo and abbreviation.

The Institute of Science and Technology Austria, also known as IST Austria, is changing its logo. From now on, the Institute will be referred to on all communication channels by the new abbreviation "ISTA". Since its opening in 2009, the Institute has been dedicated to basic research in the natural sciences, mathematics, and computer science. From around 40 employees it has grown to more than 900. "An institute like ours changes all the time. We are constantly welcoming new scientists, gaining new scientific insights, developing new technologies, and also our campus keeps growing. After twelve years of the Institute's history, it has become time to refresh our look," says Tom Henzinger, President of ISTA.

New logo

The logo was changed to give the Institute the modern, professional image it deserves. From books as a source of knowledge, to a bar chart showing dynamic change, from dominoes triggered by the impulse of a new thought, to consecutive snapshots of an idea taking off – there are no limits to the free interpretation of the four blocks of the new logo. The Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) is regularly mentioned together with global brands like the Weizmann Institute of Science, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), or Cambridge University. On the other hand, the Institute, which is located in the middle of the Vienna Woods, is connected with its surroundings. This is why it is important to use an abbreviation that can be pronounced as consistently as possible in Austria and around the world. The abbreviation “ISTA” - read as one word - ensures this.

World-class Science in Klosterneuburg

The Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) is a PhD-granting research institution located in Klosterneuburg, 18 km from the center of Vienna, Austria. ISTA employs professors on a tenure-track system, postdoctoral fellows, and doctoral students. While dedicated to the principle of curiosity-driven research, the Institute owns the rights to all scientific discoveries and is committed to promoting their use. The first president of ISTA is Thomas A. Henzinger, a leading computer scientist and former professor at the University of California in Berkeley, USA, and the EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland. He will be followed by Martin Hetzer in 2023. The graduate school of ISTA offers fully funded PhD positions to highly qualified candidates with a bachelor's or master's degree in biology, mathematics, computer science, physics, chemistry, and related areas.

More information: www.ista.ac.at

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Media contact:

Markus Feigl

markus.feigl@ist.ac.at

+43 664 8832 6393