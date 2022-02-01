Press Release: Mario Brunner Strengthens the Management of AVL List GmbH

Mario Brunner has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President (EVP) of the Graz-based company since October 1, 2021. In his new position, the 41-year-old is responsible for technical and operational management as well as for the technological orientation of the engineering division. Brunner succeeds Robert Fischer, who is leaving the management team for health reasons but will continue to play a key role at AVL List GmbH as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Engineering. The overall management of AVL includes a total of seven executive vice presidents, chaired by Prof. Helmut List.

Graz, Austria, January 2022: The new EVP Engineering and Technology Powertrain Systems, Mario Brunner's full title, has already been successfully working for AVL for more than 18 years. After holding various positions, including Head of Mechanical Simulation, he moved to Transmission Development in 2014 and led the System, Software, Simulation and Testing Teams. In 2016, he took over as Head of Global Transmission Development with a focus on electrification. Most recently, Brunner was responsible for Powertrain Electrification and Systems Engineering as a Senior Chief Engineer. In addition to his work for AVL, Brunner is a guest lecturer at the Graz University of Technology and is on the board of the European All-Wheel Drive Congress and the CTI Symposia in Berlin and China.

With the appointment of Mario Brunner to the Executive Board and the role of Robert Fischer as CTO Engineering, AVL is further broadening the management of its engineering division. At the same time, the company is continuing the growth course driven by Prof. Helmut List, thus taking into account the rapidly changing requirements of the market. Expanding the technological portfolio with new solutions and systems is one of Brunner's declared goals, as is expanding the company's market position as an innovative trailblazer for the entire mobility industry.

Mario Brunner, Executive Vice President AVL: "I see AVL above all as a knowledge company whose strength lies in the innovative power of its employees. I would like to further sharpen this profile in my new position. In addition, I have made it my goal to expand our technological bandwidth in a way that is fit for the future. We are already a reliable partner for our customers in all aspects of the electrified powertrain. I see new areas of focus in the field of driverless assistance systems ADAS/AD and electrification as well as hybridization E/E. We also plan to deliver added value in the area of holistic vehicle development together with completely new approaches. Another important building block for AVL's future is the energy sector, where we have a broad expertise, especially in hydrogen, from fuel cell research to complete plants."

About AVL

With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is the world's largest independent company for the development, simulation and testing of drive systems in the automotive and other industries. Based on its pioneering spirit, the company delivers concepts, solutions and methods to shape the mobility of tomorrow. AVL develops cost-efficient and innovative systems for effective CO 2 reduction and achieves this by using a multi-energy carrier strategy in all areas - from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process, from the idea phase to series production. In the areas of ADAS, autonomous driving and digitalization, AVL has comprehensive competencies to turn the vision of intelligent and connected mobility into reality.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts spanning 26 countries and 45 competence and development centers worldwide, AVL is driving sustainable mobility trends for a more environmentally conscious future. In 2020, the company generated sales of €1.7 billion, of which 12% is invested in R&D activities.

For more information: www.avl.com

