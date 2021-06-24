Test Austrian Standards signs Technical Cooperation Programme with the Saudi Standards, Metrology an

On 16 June, Austrian Standards International and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization signed a cooperation Program in a virtual ceremony. Its objective: intensifying the exchange of knowledge and experiences in the fields of Standardization to support trade relations between the two countries.

Austrian Standards International – Standardization und Innovation (A.S.I.) and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) signed a Technical Cooperation Program on 16 June. The purpose of this cooperation agreement is to improve trade relations, to ensure the quality of goods imported and exported by the two countries and to dismantle technical barriers to trade with the help of standards.

International exchange of knowledge and experiences

To this effect, a comprehensive exchange of knowledge and experiences is to take place. The agreement provides for the collaboration of Austrian experts at SASO, the organization of joint seminars, conferences and project visits as well as the training of employees in diverse fields of standardization. Another important point is the cooperation of the two countries in the fight against commercial fraud and the provision of suitable methods for its prevention. Dr. Saad O. Alkasabi, Governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, on cooperation with Austrian Standards International:

‘’In acknowledgment of the benefits that the two parties will achieve through cooperation in various areas of standardization, this TCP will contribute to the development of trade relations between the two countries, and ensuring the quality of imported and exported commodities, as well as eliminating the technical trade barriers‘‘.

Standards support the Vision 2030

The Technical Cooperation Program forms part of the Vision 2030 Program through which Saudi-Arabia plans to diversify its economy further, reduce its dependency on petroleum and expand public service sectors, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism. DDr. Elisabeth Stampfl-Blaha, Director of Austrian Standards International: “With this agreement, we lay the foundations for exchanges and cooperation in fields of common interest.