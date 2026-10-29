Munich Arena breaks ground, marking a new era for live music in Europe

Munich (OTE) -

Munich (ots)

20,000 capacity "Music first" venue: The Munich Arena will be Germany's first concert arena specifically designed for music and live entertainment. The combination of striking architecture, exceptional acoustics, excellent sightlines, premium hospitality and world-class production facilities for artists and promoters will make Munich Arena one of Europe’s leading live music venues.

The Munich Arena will be Germany's first concert arena specifically designed for music and live entertainment. The combination of striking architecture, exceptional acoustics, excellent sightlines, premium hospitality and world-class production facilities for artists and promoters will make Munich Arena one of Europe’s leading live music venues. Economic impact of Ꞓ355 million per year: Munich Arena will boost the economy and culture for Munich and Bavaria, a Deloitte study estimates the economic impact to be around Ꞓ355 million per year when the venue is open.

Munich Arena will boost the economy and culture for Munich and Bavaria, a Deloitte study estimates the economic impact to be around Ꞓ355 million per year when the venue is open. Countdown to the opening in 2029 has begun: Freising’s lord mayor Monika Schwind joined Marek Lieberberg, President Live Nation GSA, Tom Lynch, President Live Nation Venues, Lorenz Schmid, Managing Partner Munich Arena, and Bavarian Prime Minister Dr. Markus Söder to officially break ground on Munich Arena.

Freising’s lord mayor Monika Schwind joined Marek Lieberberg, President Live Nation GSA, Tom Lynch, President Live Nation Venues, Lorenz Schmid, Managing Partner Munich Arena, and Bavarian Prime Minister Dr. Markus Söder to officially break ground on Munich Arena. A supporter of Munich’s Olympic concept and the Free State of Bavaria: Munich Arena is included in Munich’s proposed plans to host the 2036, 2040 or 2044 Olympic and Paralympic Games. If the bid is successful, the arena would host swimming and para-swimming events.

The official groundbreaking ceremony for the Munich Arena (www.munich-arena.com) took place today with Bavaria’s Prime Minister Dr. Markus Söder, Freising’s lord mayor Monika Schwind, Live Nation’s Marek Lieberberg, President Live Nation GSA, Tom Lynch, President Live Nation Venues EMEA, and Lorenz Schmid, Managing Partner Munich Arena. After several years of planning and approval phases, the realization of the privately financed concert arena has begun.

Next to Munich International Airport, Europe’s most modern and Germany’s largest concert arena is being built, creating a new architectural landmark for Bavaria. With a striking façade inspired by the Bavarian diamond pattern, Munich Arena will accommodate around 20,000 fans and set new standards for live entertainment in Europe. Exceptional acoustics, excellent sightlines from every seat, premium hospitality, and iconic architecture will deliver unforgettable concert experiences. The arena will sit at the heart of a new live entertainment campus, which also includes a hotel.

Statements at the groundbreaking ceremony

Lorenz Schmid, Managing Partner MUNICH ARENA:

“The groundbreaking marks a significant milestone, the result of a clear vision, entrepreneurial determination and years of sustained effort. With Munich Arena, we are creating a landmark project for Munich and Bavaria that will deliver lasting cultural and economic value while setting new standards for live entertainment across Europe. Bringing this project to life in Munich, which I call home, is particularly meaningful to me. Our focus is now firmly on delivery, with a clear ambition: to open one of Europe’s leading concert arenas in 2029.”

Dr. Markus Söder, Bavarian Prime Minister:

“Bavaria knows how to host major events: The ‘Munich Arena’ in Freising, near Munich, will be a flagship venue – Germany’s largest and most modern concert arena, capable of accommodating up to 20,000 fans. Today, we held the groundbreaking ceremony together with Minister of State Dr. Florian Herrmann. The 400 million Ꞓ in private investment represents a strong commitment to the region and to all of Bavaria. The Munich Arena fits perfectly with our Bavarian strategy: We want to be leading in high-tech innovation and joy of life. Best of luck with the construction and much success.”

Marek Lieberberg, President, Live Nation GSA:

“We are building the Munich Arena for those magical moments of energy and connection that only live entertainment can create. Our ambition is clear: when international tours choose their stops in Germany and Europe, Munich should be the first choice.”

Monika Schwind, Mayor of Freising:

"Today’s groundbreaking is a special moment for Freising. With the concert arena, a project of international radiance is emerging that can sustainably strengthen our city culturally and economically. In the future, we will be able to welcome guests from all over Germany and beyond to Freising. Our local hotels, gastronomy, and many other businesses will benefit from this. After years of intensive planning, I am pleased that today we are taking this important step into the future of our city."

Munich Arena Detail

Music First: Designed for an exceptional live music experience

Every aspect of Munich Arena, from its architecture to its technical infrastructure, is designed around live music. Steeply tiered, horseshoe-shaped seating spanning 270 degrees will bring fans closer to the stage, with excellent sightlines and acoustics throughout. Premium lounges, bars and restaurants will complete the experience.

The arena is also designed to meet the demands of major international tours, with state-of-the-art production facilities, backstage areas and logistics. It will be open to all artists and promoters.

Munich Sounds Better With You: A boost for Bavaria’s economy and cultural scene

Munich Arena will bring more live music to the region while generating significant economic benefits. A Deloitte study estimates an economic impact of around Ꞓ390 million during planning and development, followed by approximately Ꞓ355 million in annual gross value added once operational. Local hotels, restaurants, retailers and other businesses are expected to benefit from increased visitor spending.

Iconic architecture: A new landmark for Bavaria

Munich Arena’s distinctive exterior takes inspiration from the diamond pattern of the Bavarian flag. Standing approximately 34 metres high and 100 metres in diameter, the circular arena will create a striking new landmark for the region.

The design is by London-based architects Populous and Munich-based architecture firm HENN is responsible for the project’s detailed planning and delivery, with Live Nation’s in-house design team Blueprint Studio overseeing the project.

Built for concerts, with the Olympics in mind

Munich Arena is included in Munich’s proposed venue plans for the 2036, 2040 or 2044 Olympic and Paralympic Games. If Munich’s bid is successful, the arena could host swimming and para-swimming events, with a temporary pool installed on the arena floor and subsequently dismantled for reuse elsewhere. This approach supports the bid’s ambition to make use of existing and planned infrastructure.

About Munich Arena:

Munich Arena (www.munich-arena.com) is a concert arena planned at Munich Airport for around 20,000 fans, developed consistently for live music in partnership with Live Nation. Architecture, technical infrastructure, as well as visitor and backstage areas are designed for optimal acoustics, sightlines, fan experience, and the demands of international concert productions. Sustainability is an integral part of the overall concept, linking architecture, technology, operations, and experience in the long term.

About Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit

www.livenationentertainment.com