Amid Mounting Global Health Crises, World Health Summit Closes in Berlin with New Commitments

Berlin (OTE) -

The World Health Summit 2026 concluded with new funding commitments, research findings, and initiatives. Under the theme "From Crisis to Resilience: Innovating for Health," the Summit convened more than 4,000 on-site participants from 130 countries and territories, generated over 50,000 livestream views, and featured more than 400 speakers, including 20 ministers and state secretaries, across 76 sessions.

Major announcements and launches

- EUR250 million Women's Health Initiative in Bangladesh: The Government of Bangladesh and the European Investment Bank outlined plans to improve women's health and strengthen district hospitals and critical care services.

- US$100 million commitment to prevent stillbirths: The Gates Foundation and Wellcome Leap announced a joint commitment to Uzima: A Stillbirth Prevention Program, aiming to halve stillbirth rates within a decade in selected countries.

- Lancet Commission on 21st Century Global Threats to Health: The Commission identified two potential threats to human existence: malicious use of artificial intelligence and nuclear conflict.

- Wellcome Global Monitor 2026: Wellcome presented global findings showing that trust in science has declined compared with pre-COVID-19 levels.

- Gallup's State of the World's Emotional Health 2026 Report: Gallup and the World Health Summit presented findings on emotional health and well-being, revealing a complex relationship between social media use and well-being that varies by age, time spent online, and geographic location.

- EUR10 million German contribution to maternal and child health: Germany pledged EUR10 million to the Global Financing Facility's Sustainable Commodities Access Program to improve access to family planning and maternal, newborn, and child health products.

The World Health Summit is the leading platform for global health. It brings together stakeholders from politics, science, the private sector, and civil society to set the agenda for a healthier future.