RHI Magnesita notes possible offer discussions with Vesuvius plc

Vienna, September 29, 2026 (OTE) -

RHI Magnesita, the leading global supplier of refractory products, systems and solutions, today issued a regulatory announcement regarding a possible recommended cash and share offer for Vesuvius plc.

The full regulatory announcement is available here: Statement regarding possible offer.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Investors:

Alexander Ordosch, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

+43 699 1870 6162

Media:

Abhijit K Borah, Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+43 699 1870 6728



