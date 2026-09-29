- 29.09.2026, 12:55:32
- /
- OTE0001
RHI Magnesita notes possible offer discussions with Vesuvius plc
RHI Magnesita, the leading global supplier of refractory products, systems and solutions, today issued a regulatory announcement regarding a possible recommended cash and share offer for Vesuvius plc.
The full regulatory announcement is available here: Statement regarding possible offer.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Investors:
Alexander Ordosch, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
+43 699 1870 6162
Media:
Abhijit K Borah, Head of Corporate Communications
[email protected]
+43 699 1870 6728
Rückfragen & Kontakt
RHI Magnesita
Abhijit Borah, Head of Corporate Communications
Telefon: 069918706728
E-Mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.rhimagnesita.com
ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | RHI