  • 29.09.2026, 12:55:32
  • /
  • OTE0001

RHI Magnesita notes possible offer discussions with Vesuvius plc

Vienna, September 29, 2026 (OTE) - 

RHI Magnesita, the leading global supplier of refractory products, systems and solutions, today issued a regulatory announcement regarding a possible recommended cash and share offer for Vesuvius plc.

The full regulatory announcement is available here: Statement regarding possible offer.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Investors:

Alexander Ordosch, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
+43 699 1870 6162

Media:

Abhijit K Borah, Head of Corporate Communications
[email protected]
+43 699 1870 6728


Rückfragen & Kontakt

RHI Magnesita
Abhijit Borah, Head of Corporate Communications
Telefon: 069918706728
E-Mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.rhimagnesita.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | RHI

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RHI Magnesita

Rückfragen & Kontakt

RHI Magnesita
Abhijit Borah, Head of Corporate Communications
Telefon: 069918706728
E-Mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.rhimagnesita.com

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