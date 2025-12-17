Vivostat International GmbH Acquires 100% of Vivostat A/S to Accelerate Growth and Global Expansion

Wien (OTE) -

Vivostat International GmbH, a Vienna-based holding company, today announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Vivostat A/S, headquartered in Greater Copenhagen, Denmark. The acquisition establishes Vivostat International GmbH as the sole shareholder and holding company of Vivostat A/S, with the purpose of supporting and accelerating the company’s continued growth and international expansion.

Vivostat A/S is renowned for its proprietary technology platform for the on-site preparation and application of autologous fibrin and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) solutions. These innovative systems help improve surgical outcomes and patient recovery across a wide range of medical specialties. As an example, Vivostat has recently successfully completed a European clinical study in five countries, led by Kepler University Hospital in Linz, Austria, and look forward to publishing the stunning results within a few months.

The transaction strengthens the financial and strategic foundation for Vivostat A/S, enabling increased investment in research, product development, and global market access.

Importantly, Vivostat A/S will continue to operate independently with the same management team and all current employees. This ensures full continuity of operations, customer relationships, and the company’s strong commitment to innovation and clinical excellence.

“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to the Vivostat technology and its global potential,” said Peter L. Maier, CEO, Vivostat International GmbH. “As the holding company, Vivostat International GmbH will focus on supporting Vivostat A/S strategically and financially to accelerate innovation, expand market reach, and build on the company’s excellent reputation. Vivostat sell already in 40 countries and will strengthen our home market in Europe, continue to expand in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions”.

“We are very pleased to have a dedicated holding structure fully focused on Vivostat’s success and helping us become a global leading company in regenerative surgery,” said Marko Rackovic, CEO, Vivostat A/S. “With this support, we are well-positioned to strengthen our international presence and continue delivering advanced autologous solutions to clinical stakeholders and patients.”

About Vivostat International GmbH

Vivostat International GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria, is a holding company fully focused on supporting the growth and development of Vivostat A/S. The company’s purpose is to provide strategic and financial support to enhance innovation, operational excellence, and international expansion.

About Vivostat A/S

Vivostat A/S develops and manufactures innovative medical devices designed to prepare and deliver autologous fibrin and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) from a patient’s own blood. Vivostat’s patented technology provides unique advantages in safety, efficiency, and clinical performance across multiple surgical disciplines.

Unique Selling Proposition: Vivostat is the only company offering autologous fibrin matrix solutions, ensuring zero risk of transmitting diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, or any other known or unknown pathogens.

For further information about Vivostat, visit www.vivostat.com.

Dr. Peter L. Maier, CEO of Vivostat International GmbH: drmaier@drmaier.at

Marko Rackovic, CEO of Vivostat A/S: mra@Vivostat.com