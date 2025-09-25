PLAN-B NET ZERO AG Successfully Completes CHF 4.5 Million Capital Raise

Zug, Switzerland (OTE) -

PLAN-B NET ZERO AG, an innovative greentech company in the neo-energy sector, has successfully completed a capital increase of CHF 4.5 million. The company's share capital now amounts to CHF 5.0 million, providing PLAN-B NET ZERO with a solid foundation for its continued expansion.

The new shares were fully subscribed by existing shareholders in a private placement. This demonstrates the continued stability of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG's shareholder structure and underscores its independence. At the same time, this capital measure provides the necessary flexibility to welcome new investors to the cap table in the future.

"This capital increase is a clear signal of our investors' confidence in the strategy and management of PLAN-B NET ZERO," commented Bradley Mundt, Founder and CEO. "This step provides us with the foundation to systematically expand our market position in our three core areas: Energy Supply, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and Software Development & Big Data."

The additional capital will be used to implement the company's ambitious growth strategy. PLAN-B NET ZERO aims to redefine the energy market, moving from a traditional utility model to a data-driven community platform. This 'Neo Energy' concept, inspired by neobanks such as Revolut, will combine sustainable energy provision with lifestyle elements, gamification, and AI-based services.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO AG

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech startup based in Zug, Switzerland. The company was founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt and is dedicated to driving significant progress in CO₂ reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides sustainable, comprehensive energy solutions for both industrial and private customers, covering all strategic parts of the green energy value chain, including direct sales, planning and construction of renewable energy systems, plant operations, as well as its own energy supply and trading company.